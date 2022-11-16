All the McDonald’s deals you can avail till December 31

With the festive season right around the corner, McDonald’s is giving you no reason to hold back on the celebrations. From the launch of seasonal items on the menu to numerous pocket-friendly deals, the brand is all set to make your holiday worthwhile.

McDonald's is the world's largest fast-food chain, serving hamburgers, cheeseburgers, sandwiches, desserts, and many other fast food items to over 69 million customers across the world. With more than 40,000 outlets serving customers throughout the year, the chain launches multiple deals and offers each year to drive its sales.

Currently, the fast food chain is offering many exciting deals for customers across the country. Here, we have compiled a list of the McD offers that you can avail until December 31.

Freebies and offers at your nearest McDonald’s to lookout for

The holidays call for time spent with family, accompanied by food from McDonald’s. Returning all the love it receives from its fans throughout the year, the fast-food chain is running a series of offers and deals, some of which started this fall season. Focused on brightening up your holidays and adding some extra color to them, most of these deals are available till the end of the year.

Here are some of the hottest offers available at the country's largest fast food chain:

Free Big Mac

Do you happen to be one of those rare people who have never tried McDonald’s before? Well, then now is the right time to. The fast food chain is giving away a free Big Mac to all customers for simply installing the chain's app and signing up for the rewards program.

Free Big Mac offer for new users (Image via McDonald’s)

The one-time free Big Mac offer is available to all new users till the end of the month from the date of signing up for the rewards program. The offer cannot be claimed through delivery and is only available for pick-up and dine-in orders.

The freebie offer may take up to 48 hours to reflect in your app and can only be claimed at participating locations.

Free McChicken and more

Get 1500 reward points when you first install the McDonald’s app and join the rewards program. The reward points can then be redeemed as a free item on your next visit to the chain's store.

Choices of available items include - a regular or spicy McChicken, Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone or the chain's classic Cheeseburger. Limited to availability of items, the offer can be claimed at all participating stores until December 31.

McChicken, classic Cheeseburger, Vanilla Cone, and Hash Browns (Image via McDonald’s)

Customers earn reward points when they place an order through the chain's app. After accumulating enough reward points, customers can redeem them for various items on the menu.

Free Fries Friday

End your week right with some free fries from your nearest McD store. Customers can now get free medium fries when they spend $1 through the chain's app on Fridays.

Get free medium Fries on Friday (Image via McDonald’s)

Valid for each user 1 time every Friday, the offer will be available in all participating stores until December 31.

Large Fries for $1

Free fries Fridays don't seem like enough? Don't worry, you can also get a similar deal any other day of the week. The chain will be serving large fries for $1, available to all users once every week.

Large fries once each week for $1 (Image via McDonald’s)

To claim the offer, customers must place their order on the McD app at any participating store.

Get any size coffee for less than $1

If the festive preparations have been taking a toll on you, then maybe it's time to freshen up with a cup of coffee.

Order any size of Premium Roast or Iced Coffee on the chain's app today and get it for as low as $0.99. Valid for every user once each day, the offer is available till December 31.

Get a Premium Roast or Iced Coffee for $0.99 (Image via McDonald’s)

Not all stores are participating in the above mentioned offers. Store participation also depends on the availability of the items.

Returning and new items on the McDonald’s menu

If you visited a McDonald’s store this season, you might already be aware of all the new and returning items on the chain's menu this holiday season. Here's a full list to watch out for:

McRib returns for a farewell tour

Everyone's favorite McRib is back to say hello, and maybe goodbye too.

Available for a limited time starting October 31, the saucy McRibs are here to give you one last taste before they leave the chain's menu. Unlike previous years, McRibs might not be returning to the fall menu in the upcoming years.

Promotional image of the McRib (Image via McDonald’s)

Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese features a 100% beef patty topped up with two slices of American cheese, thick-cut slices of smoked Applewood bacon, slices of Roma tomatoes, and shredded lettuce, sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun.

The new burger is the hottest addition to the chain's menu and will be available for a limited time in stores starting November 21.

Promotional image of the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese (Image via McDonald’s)

Oreo Fudge McFlurry

A limited-time new addition to the menu, the Oreo Fudge McFlurry features the chain's classic vanilla soft serve with hot fudge toppings, and is loaded with chunks of OREO cookies. It will be available in participating stores starting November 21.

Promotional image of the Oreo Fudge McFlurry (Image via McDonald’s)

Expected return of the Breakfast Bagels

Some of the chain’s stores have started serving Breakfast Bagel sandwiches to their customers. Available in three variations of Steak, Bacon, and Sausage, the Egg and Cheese Breakfast Bagels are some of the most beloved breakfasts on the chain's menu.

Promotional image for the return of the breakfast bagels (Image via McDonald’s)

Though there is no such news as of now, the fast food chain may also be planning to launch some new items and offers during the Christmas and New Years. Stay tuned for new updates about the new launches and offers.

