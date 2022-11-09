When will Syracuse McDonald's hand out free turkeys? Details revealed

This holiday season, a McDonald's outlet is giving back to the community in Central New York.

Grant Kemmerer, the owner and manager of a Syracuse McDonald's located at 1804 Teall Avenue, will be giving away free turkeys via coupons on Wednesday, November 9, 5 pm onwards.

According to organizers, Kemmerer will distribute Wegmans gift coupons to community members, who can use them to claim a free turkey weighing up to 14 pounds at participating Wegmans stores. The exact number of gift cards available was not specified.

Along with free turkeys, McDonald's will also distribute Arch cards, a box of stuffing and more

According to CNYCentral and NewsChannel 9, a box of stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, as well as McDonald's Arch cards for Happy Meals and sandwiches, are among the additional freebies that Kemmerer will distribute.

In a statement, Kemmerer said:

“In the spirit of giving back, we are so thrilled to be able to provide holiday meals to our community! We are thankful for our neighbors and those who make up our thriving community and want to make sure they know we are in the holiday spirit here!”

The gesture comes after a recent announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture, which informed families that this Thanksgiving, turkey prices may increase by nearly 28% owing to a statewide lack of supply due to a bird flu outbreak, which resulted in the death or culling of over 6 million turkeys, or 14% of the total number in the United States.

According to USDA data, the price of an 8 to 16-pound turkey has increased to $1.47 per pound from $1.15 last year. The cost of food consumed at home has increased 13% since last year, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index. It is predicted that potatoes, gravy, and other Thanksgiving preparations will cost more as a result of inflation.

McDonald's offering free meals on Veterans Day as a token of respect

Chris Shaffer @WCCOShaffer It’s no fib, I got my McRib. Love what McDonalds in Mn and western Wisc are doing with @FoldsofHonorMN through Veterans Day. Time to eat…mmmmm… It’s no fib, I got my McRib. Love what McDonalds in Mn and western Wisc are doing with @FoldsofHonorMN through Veterans Day. Time to eat…mmmmm… https://t.co/B8mgxEX1BV

On November 11, Veteran's Day, all active-duty and past service members will be eligible for a complimentary breakfast at McDonald's. One Free Hash Brown, any-sized soft drink, tea, or Premium Roast Coffee combo is being offered.

Offer is only valid for serving or retired military personnel who are in uniform or have a military ID. No purchase is necessary during the relevant offer's breakfast hours.

