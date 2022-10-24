When does the McRib come back? How long it is available and all about the Farewell Tour

McDonald’s has brought back the customer favorite McRib for a limited time. On Sunday, fast food lovers donned McDonald’s merchandise to celebrate the return of their beloved sandwich. It comes as no surprise that many want to buy the dish online before it goes away for good.

For those who wish to have the dish, which is a “seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill picked,” they can place an order through their McDonald’s app to be delivered or to pick it up at any location of the fast-food joint itself. Adding to the allure of the dish, McDonald's described it as:

“When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection.”

How long is the McRib available at McDonald’s?

According to the fast food giant’s official website, the dish will be available until November 20, 2022, which is the Sunday just before Thanksgiving. To make the dish sound more niche and exclusive, the description includes:

“Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour. Enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

McDonald’s also noted that they will not be selling the fan-favourite dish for some time following the current limited-time offer. Hence, they named the season of the McRib as the “McRib Farewell Tour.” However, it is important to note that the fast food joint has not announced that they are permanently removing the dish from their menus across the United States.

The dish was introduced to the fast-food joint in 2007. Initially, it was only available in select locations across the country. However, from 2020 onwards, it was made available on a semi-permanent basis across several locations.

Mike Bullington, McDonald’s senior archives manager, revealed in a press release last year that the dish is supposed to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

McDonald’s has also shared in the past that the sandwich was not made available to all restaurant locations as it is “a local option based on customer demand.”

Although the dish is available across the U.S., it was initially introduced in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981, before making appearances in other restaurants. The dish was not only made available in the United States, but was also in McDonald’s menus across the globe, including France, New Zealand, and Germany.

For those who wish to locate where they can find the popular dish, they can use the McRib Locator website that will show one the exact location where the dish has been spotted near that time.

For those interested in the nutritional information of the dish, McRib constitutes 520 calories, 28g of total fat, 46g of total carbs, and 24g of protein.

Iconic Halloween buckets are also back at McDonald’s

Along with the famous pork dish, the 1986-introduced Halloween buckets have also made a comeback this month. They were popularly called the “Boo Buckets” among McDonald’s fans before they vanished for several years.

Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛‍♂️ @DinosaurDracula I’m speechless. A gift box just arrived from @McDonalds containing not just the complete set of Boo Buckets, but Boo Bucket shirts, patches, a pin, decorations and a freakin’ Instax camera. Ronald, I was gonna promote those buckets anyway, but thank you for making my season! I’m speechless. A gift box just arrived from @McDonalds containing not just the complete set of Boo Buckets, but Boo Bucket shirts, patches, a pin, decorations and a freakin’ Instax camera. Ronald, I was gonna promote those buckets anyway, but thank you for making my season! https://t.co/dd2gZGXJGE

This year, the buckets have returned in green, white, and orange colors. They were made available on October 18. They will be available in the fast-food joint's locations until October 31.

