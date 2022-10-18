McDonald's Halloween Happy Meals: How to get the Boo Buckets revealed 

The world is bracing for Halloween, and so is McDonald's.

To celebrate the spooky festival, the fast-food chain is bringing back its trio of ghost buckets as a variant of the Happy Meal. The Halloween pails (also known as Boo Buckets) come in three variations: white McBoo, orange McPunk’n, and green McGoblin.

The limited edition buckets will be back for only two weeks, i.e. until Halloween. Customers looking to purchase Boo Buckets can get them at the nearest McDonald's outlet from October 18 to October 31. They can also be ordered via the official company app.

What is in the McDonald's Halloween Happy Meals?

First launched in 1986, the Halloween Happy Meals are making a comeback after many years.

Each Happy Meal comes with a choice between a hamburger, a cheeseburger, or chicken nuggets. Once you make your choice, the meal will be delivered in one of the Halloween-special pails. In addition to the main item, the meal will also include fries, a side dish of your choice, and a small drink.

This year, the Halloween Happy Meal will not include toys, as the buckets have replaced the toys for this limited period addition.

Each Halloween Happy Meal will cost between $5 and $7.

Besides eating from it, McDonald’s is also sharing tips and tricks on how to reuse the Boo Buckets. From using the pails as planters to making them a statement accessory this Halloween, the hamburger chain shared 5 ways to revamp the festive-special bucket.

McDonald's suggests 5 ways to reuse the Boo Buckets. (Image via McDonald's/ Twitter)

However, it should be noted that only a limited quantity of these buckets are available. So, there are chances that they are likely to sell faster.

Netizens go gaga over the launch of the Halloween Happy Meals

Ever since McDonald’s made the announcement to bring back the special edition Halloween Happy Meals, netizens have been eagerly waiting to grab theirs.

Many are also posting pictures of themselves with their own Boo Buckets, and expressing their joy and excitement at the Halloween-special pails.

One user revealed how the Halloween Happy Meals came in a day earlier at the drive-throughs. The Twitter user said:

“Found them! The McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back! Took a chance on a drive-thru, and they were available a day early. Love that the food is still served inside the pails — a great old school touch!”

Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛‍♂️ @DinosaurDracula Found them! The McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back! Took a chance on a drive-thru and they were available a day early. Love that the food is still served inside the pails — a great old school touch! Found them! The McDonald’s Boo Buckets are back! Took a chance on a drive-thru and they were available a day early. Love that the food is still served inside the pails — a great old school touch! https://t.co/KtrbSoc1nQ

Others also expressed their enthusiasm for the Boo Buckets.

florence pugh’s wife @kaitlinradz friendly reminder boo buckets start at McDonald’s tomorrow!! I’m afraid they are gonna sell out like the adult happy meals Be nice to food service workers. friendly reminder boo buckets start at McDonald’s tomorrow!! I’m afraid they are gonna sell out like the adult happy meals Be nice to food service workers.

Demonique @parallelocam just called McDonald’s to see if they have the boo buckets in 🫡 just called McDonald’s to see if they have the boo buckets in 🫡

Melissa Espana @MLEspana 🏼 McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets come back tomorrow so my dinner plans are set McDonald’s Halloween Boo Buckets come back tomorrow so my dinner plans are set 💅🏼🎃✨

saroanco @saroanco If you think for one second I won’t be in line next week getting myself one of these McDonald’s Boo Buckets, think again. Hi, I’m 46. If you think for one second I won’t be in line next week getting myself one of these McDonald’s Boo Buckets, think again. Hi, I’m 46. https://t.co/RXjrYQwfCL

Jestar Heart @CyanTheCube @McDonalds I want one! Are these available with adult happy meals or just for kids? @McDonalds I want one! Are these available with adult happy meals or just for kids?

The buckets left many netizens feeling nostalgic, because they were reminded of their childhood, when the pails used to be a constant.

Leonhart @LeonhartYT @McDonalds No way! Memories; I remember throwing up in one when I was a kid. Aw sweet memories. @McDonalds No way! Memories; I remember throwing up in one when I was a kid. Aw sweet memories.

McDonald's is the latest to jump aboard the bandwagon of eating chains coming up with their own Halloween specials. The return of the Boo Buckets has sparked significant enthusiasm among both old and new customers, and it is expected that there will be a mad rush for the same in the upcoming days.

