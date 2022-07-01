Baby mama baby daddy McDonalds fight explored as video of couple bickering goes viral on social media 

A viral video of a woman fighting with her baby daddy involving McDonalds is taking the internet by storm. In the video, the woman is seen screaming at the man for getting McDonalds for only one kid, who is his own, but not for the other 3 kids, who are the woman’s.

The entire video has the baby mama and the baby daddy shouting and screaming at each other for not getting a meal for the rest of the kids. The man very conveniently responds by saying that the three kids are not his, and hence, he is not responsible for getting a meal for them.

“I'm not getting the other kids McDonalds”: Baby daddy’s reply leaves the woman infuriated

The video has both the parents screaming and cursing each other, and arguing over the meal that the father just got his kid, but not for the three other kids.

With a text overlay, the woman can be seen saying:

“Look y’all, every day my baby daddy can be seen getting just one f***ing meal for my child. But I have three other kids. We have one kid together, but he only want to come and bring one thing at McDonalds. But what about my other kids? How come you can’t feed my other kids f***ing McDonalds though?”

Right after this, the man comes in the car and the woman says:

“There he comes, I bet you he again got just one meal.”

As the man gets in the car, the woman questions if the bag has enough food for all four kids before asking what about the other kids. To this, the man is seen responding:

“What about your other kids? They ain’t my kids.”

The woman then tells her baby daddy that the other three kids are still their child's siblings. She adds that the other kids would feel left out if the father got takeout for only one kid. The man responds to this and says that he could bring their child to his car and feed him the meal. However, the woman refuses to let him do that.

The man then goes on to question his baby mama and asks her where the fathers of the rest of the kids are. He also adds, "You had the other kids, and they become your responsibility."

At the end of the video, the woman is seen grabbing the packet of McDonalds and throwing it on the street.

Video leaves Twitter users divided

The viral fight for McDonalds has taken over Twitter, and some people are on "baby mama's side." However, there are others who think that the man's explanation is fair.

People on the woman's side stated that she only asked him to get the other kids the same meal and didn't expect him to "pay for the other kids' tuition."

At the same time, the people on the man's side said that the woman could've asked the other kids' fathers to bring them McDonald's on the same day.

After the video went viral, the woman gave a clarification that the man would bring food for all four kids when the couple was dating. However, once they broke up, he began getting McDonalds only for his kid, leaving the other three out.

The woman also stated that her baby daddy knew that she had four kids when they were dating and said that their child is the youngest among the kids.

She added:

“Our child is the youngest child, so keep that in mind, before you all make me the villain. That means all my other kids knew him. He was buying them McDonalds when we were together. My kids have to go through a transition of our break up as well.”

The internet was quick to stir up some memes about the incident as well. Take a look at some of the memes:

Social media users are divided about who is right in the situation. Meanwhile, the video has managed to get millions of views with a number of people sharing their thoughts on the fiasco.

