How to avail McDonald's 6-piece chicken nuggets for just $1? Burger chain to celebrate their new personality quiz with limited time deal 

Fans of McDonald’s chicken nuggets are in for a pleasant surprise this Wednesday. The fast food giant has decided to offer half a dozen chicken nuggets for a mere $1 to its customers. But there’s just one small thing you need to do to avail the offer.

People wanting to get in on the deal need to take McDonald’s new chicken nugget personality quiz. The short and sweet quiz is just to identify the type of personality a customer has on the spectrum of chicken nuggets’ preferences. Still puzzled? Let’s dig deeper.

Everything to know about McDonald’s new chicken nuggets personality quiz

Everybody has their own preferences when it comes to chicken nuggets. Some prefer to have them as sides while others prefer to focus on them as their mains, some are big on sauce dipping and some are not. This is what the personality quiz by the burger giant is all about.

A quick list of questions about your choices while having chicken nuggets determines what type of personality you are: Creative Type, Sauce Superfan, Shape Connoisseur, and The Sharer. Here is what these personality types mean:

Creative Type: You’re the innovative type, who, per the brand, are “practically the inventor of nugget hacks.” This means that you have always been consuming nuggets in the most unique ways including using them in your sandwiches even before it became a well known hack.

Sauce Superfan: For sauce superfans, it’s not just about the nuggets, but the sauces as well. You want the different sauces to “take your taste buds on a flavor journey.” You might even be the person who tries each nugget with a different sauce.

Shape Connoisseur: Yes, they do exist. The ones who always look at the different shapes of the nuggets. Per the fast food brand, they might even eat the nuggets in a “specific order.”

The Sharer: If you’re this type, you’re the one who likes to share your nuggets with friends. Per the beloved brand, chicken nuggets are your “love language” and this means you give selflessly. You always ensure there are nuggets enough for you and your friends to share.

McDonald's personality quiz graphic detailing the four personality types (Image via Mcdonald's)

These are the five personality types that pretty much summarize customers’ chicken nuggets preferences. To promote the quiz, the fast food brand has come up with the affordable offer for all chicken nuggets lovers. But this isn’t the first time that the burger giant has come up with an intriguing way to promote itself. Only recently, the brand began selling its signature chicken sandwich-shaped rugs. It also announced the return of its Szechuan sauce for a limited time in April. And now they have come up with the chicken nuggets personality quiz.

How to play the quiz, you ask? It is very easy. The quiz is an in-app activity so all you have to do is download the McDonald’s app and play the quiz on it to secure your chicken nuggets for $1 by ordering it on the app and picking it up at the nearest restaurant, drive-thru or for delivery. Once again, these are only available for one day, which is Wednesday, April 27. So hurry before you miss your shot at half a dozen chicken nuggets.

