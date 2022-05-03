McDonald's celebrates National Teachers' Day by offering free drinks 

McDonald's is celebrating National Teachers' Day to show their appreciation for educators and their profession. The fast-food chain will be providing free beverages to teachers all over the US.

The franchise is well known for organizing such campaigns and giving out free rewards to appreciate service workers and their work during the pandemic.

Here is a complete look at their upcoming Teachers' Day offer.

McDonald's will run a Teachers' Appreciation Week offer

Giles County Schools @GCS2020 Tomorrow starts Teacher Apperception Week. Teachers, don't forget to stop by McDonald's Pulaski, TN tomorrow through May 5 to grab an appreciation gift - a free medium-sized iced or hot coffee or soft drink. Thanks, McDonald's! Tomorrow starts Teacher Apperception Week. Teachers, don't forget to stop by McDonald's Pulaski, TN tomorrow through May 5 to grab an appreciation gift - a free medium-sized iced or hot coffee or soft drink. Thanks, McDonald's! https://t.co/R1Rpi4JIFS

The food joint will be celebrating Teachers' Appreciation Week for a total of four days, starting May 2, to May 5, 2022. During this time period, education professionals can get themselves a free medium-sized iced or hot coffee, or a soft drink to celebrate their work and impact on society.

The offer is part of a campaign called "Thank you, Teachers."

Getting the campaign advantage is very easy, and it comes with no stings attached. All it requires is a valid identification card proving that the person asking for a free drink is an eligible professional, working in a school or other educational institute. No purchase is necessary for the offer. Teachers can go in-store or drive-through to get their free drinks, at no additional cost. A few outlets might provide free food as well.

This is not the first time McDonald’s is providing freebies to teachers. The restaurant ran a similar program in October last year. Educators were provided with a free meal between October 11 and 15, 2021, to celebrate World Teachers' Week. The offer was called a "Thank you Meal," which came with a meal choice between an Egg McMuffin, a Sausage Biscuit, or a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit. The food item came paired with a hashbrown and medium-sized coffee.

The offer delighted many teachers who shared their happiness on social media.

Project Discovery @lsullivan Thanks McDonald's @McDonalds for the educator teacher appreciation breakfast meals last week! I appreciated starting my school day with an Egg McMuffin in my classroom :) Thanks McDonald's @McDonalds for the educator teacher appreciation breakfast meals last week! I appreciated starting my school day with an Egg McMuffin in my classroom :) https://t.co/6h8zJlykD7

@OCMiddle Thank you @McDonalds for today’s teacher appreciation breakfast!It was the perfect way to send our teachers and staff off to fall break!See you all back on Monday, October 25th! Thank you @McDonalds for today’s teacher appreciation breakfast! It was the perfect way to send our teachers and staff off to fall break! See you all back on Monday, October 25th!🍁@OCMiddle https://t.co/uezoTTWt2C

The history behind National Teachers' Day

America has been celebrating the annual National Teachers' Day since 1985. However, its history can be traced back to 1944. Mattie Whyte Woodridge, a teacher from Arkansas, had the idea of establishing a day that appreciated educators and their work. Woodridge started approaching educational and political leaders with the idea of a national holiday to honor teachers.

She wrote a letter to Eleanor Roosevelt (wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt) describing her idea. Eleanor agreed with Woodridge and persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim a National Teachers' Day.

The National Education Association of Kansas and Indiana worked to make the idea a reality, and finally, Congress declared March 7, 1980 as the National Teachers' Day.

The National Education Association continued to celebrate the holiday in March until its Representative Assembly voted to change the date in 1985. Currently, the first Tuesday of May is marked as National Teachers' Day, while the preceding week is celebrated as Teacher Appreciation Week.

