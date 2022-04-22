×
"Bring back...": McDonald's hints at a possible BTS collaboration again 

A re-launch of the meal might happen soon (Image via @McDonalds/@bts_bighit/Twitter)
Shania
Shania
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 22, 2022 09:17 PM IST
Feature

Fast food giant, McDonald’s, recently created a buzz on the internet as it hinted at a possible comeback of the BTS meal, which it introduced back in 2021.

The multinational food corporation took to social media to tease fans with a cryptic message. Although it did not directly hint at a new collaboration with the K-pop group, it suggested that McDonald's was taking fan suggestions into consideration.

bring back _____

McDonald’s open-ended question on Twitter gave netizens a chance to comment their suggestions about the specific items they would like to bring back to the menu. The tweet read,

"Bring back___".

BTS fans took the opportunity to passionately suggest that the food chain should bring back the BTS meal.

@McDonalds bts mcdonals merch + bts meal + sweet chili sauce + cajun sauce + bts photocards

In response, McDonald's dropped a cryptic message hinting at a comeback. The food giant also quote-tweeted the fan and posted purple hearts to their suggestion.

@kkukstudio my calculator said this equals 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

Is it possible that the food chain will come through and grant everyone's wishes? We have to wait and find out.

"Please, let there be photocards": Fans suggest that the BTS meal should come back on the McDonald's menu

Excited fans are requesting the food chain to bring back the BTS meal, especially after McDonald’s response to the suggestion with purple heart emojis. ARMY are also requesting them to add new merchandise to the list, including flasks, photocards of the idols, and more.

@McDonalds BTS MEAL https://t.co/0QOD8dwQHg
@McDonalds the bts meal but this time with photocards so i can go up to the counter & say https://t.co/KAeZiJeLmZ
@McDonalds can we get another bts meal pls and also maybe release more bts x mcdonald’s merch and and maybe photocards with the meal this time. for me pls 🥺👉👈
@McDonalds The BTS meal the correct way https://t.co/T0oWfzfV1i
@McDonalds You know you want to bring this back... 😌 https://t.co/aBghCYVWJR
@McDonalds BTS MEAL + BTS PHOTOCARDS+ BTS MCDONALD'S MERCH...💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

Response to the first collaboration

Last summer, K-pop fans, especially ARMY, went wild with excitement when McDonald’s announced a collaboration with the global K-pop sensation to create an exclusive BTS meal.

Enlisting the meal as part of the food giant’s Famous Orders initiative, the limited-edition meal was made available in 50 different regions and was sold out within seconds.

Although the packaging of the scrumptious meal varied by location, each order consisted of a medium Coca-Cola drink, medium fries, and Chicken McNuggets with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

The McDonald’s YouTube video commercial which features the group members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, SUGA, V, and Jungkook has exceeded 17 million views from the time of posting.

bts meal is trending so time to bring back the namkook mcdonald's date 🥰https://t.co/NyHuYeJO76

The commercial shows each member introducing the various items with Dynamite playing in the background. It ends with group member V taking a bite of a crispy Chicken McNugget.

still one of the best bts things i own bc i’ve never worked at mcdonald’s and i got it for free https://t.co/VhImRGtAu5
PH GO | #HelluAnythingPHGO🍔 BTS x McDonald's Merchandise 🍔(ITEM PRICE + LSF) Release Date: July 18, 2021✂️DOO (Date of Order)- Until supplies last🗓DOP (Date of Payment) July 10, 2021✈️ETA (Expected Time of Arrival)- 4-6 weeks after shipout from the KR address https://t.co/anKuNnQHoJ

The demand for the meal was so intense in 2021 that it caused several restaurants worldwide to shut down. Fans collected the meal’s purple packaging along with the official HYBE merchandise clothing, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, and more.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s also hyped the group’s Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas and brought back collaboration stickers and merchandise during the group’s four-day-long concert in April.

resurfacing these for #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV comment with 💜 and i’ll tell you which character matches your vibe https://t.co/aA2WLaZdcb
The septet is also set to drop their new album on June 10, 2022. After McDonald’s tweet, many netizens have pointed out that there could not be a better time to bring back the exclusive meal.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee

