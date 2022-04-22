10 most-viewed HYBE Labels music videos

BIGHIT Entertainment in 2021 re-branded as HYBE Corporation as they were expanding their business from just making music. The music label was renamed HYBE Labels and includes BIGHIT MUSIC, the original company.

It also includes various other companies that were taken over by HYBE Corporation, such as PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, ADOR, BELIFT LAB, and Source Music.

HYBE Corporation is what it is today, majorly because of BTS. So it is unsurprising that the group is the most profitable for the company.

BTS is in huge demand and one way that can be seen is through the views on their music videos. The top 10 most-viewed HYBE label music videos consist only of BTS songs.

Top 10 HYBE Label music videos that have the most number of views

10) Not Today

In tenth place is BTS' 2017 song Not Today from their album You Never Walk Alone. The video is cinematic and the CGI used fits perfectly into the music video, and doesn't look out of place in the least.

It is a catchy and up-beat song that fans seem to thoroughly enjoy seeing as to how it currently has over 534 million views on the HYBE Labels' channel. The addition of many back-up dancers makes the choreography look more synchornized and grand, adding to the magnificence of the music video.

9) Save ME

The 2016 EDM track Save ME comes in ninth place with the music video uploaded to HYBE Label's YouTube channel and accumulating over 657 million views. All that BTS was given during the shooting of this music video was an open field, and yet the group managed to deliver a masterpiece.

It was a one-take music video with no cut-scenes, making the shooting all the more difficult as even one mistake would have them re-shoot the whole thing. Even in the cold and windy weather, they managed to give the most emotional performance ever.

8) Butter

Despite only having been released in 2021, BTS' global hit song, Butter, is in eighth place having garnered over 738 million views. The group looked suave in their suits, melting the hearts of ARMYs around the world like butter.

The song took over the summer of 2021, topping charts all around the world. The group even got nominated for their second Grammy Award in the Top Duo/Group Performance category with this song.

7) Blood Sweat & Tears

The 2016 song Blood Sweat & Tears is BTS' claim to fame as it exploded in popularity not only in South Korea but also internationally. Heavily inspired by Herman Hesse's Demian, the music video looks just as sinful and sensuous as the song sounds.

Throughout the music video, various biblical imagery can be seen and the concept of the entire song deals with toeing the line between sinning and resisting.

6) FAKE LOVE

FAKE LOVE music video, released in 2018, comes in sixth place with over 1.09 billion views. The music video is a cinematic masterpiece that highlights plot scenes from the Bangtan Universe (BU).

All the stunts seen in this music video were performed by the members and there was minimal use of CGI. Every set was hand-built and there was no use of green-screens.

The music video is extremely esthetic and the boys showcase their acting skills to the fullest.

5) IDOL

Released in 2018, the IDOL music video has over 1.1 billion views, putting it in fifth place. The excessive use of CGI and flashy clothes adds to the vibrance of the music video.

The song is unapologetically Korean, with lyrics having phrases from Hangeul and using traditional Korean instruments in the song as well. This was BTS' way of celebrating their heritage and culture.

BTS are unashamed to be who they are and they proved that with the release of the song. There is also a remix version of the song featuring Nicki Minaj.

4) MIC Drop

In fourth place is MIC Drop, which was released in 2017. The music video has garnered over 1.17 billion views. This hip-hop track is considered by many to be a diss track for the haters who have been baselessly hating on group.

BTS bragged about their achievements in the song, showcasing the magnitude of the growth they've managed to achieve in just a few years. The group has been quick to climb the stairs of success and show no signs of stopping anytime soon.

3) DNA

The 2017 song that opened the doors for BTS into the western music industry was DNA. The music video has accumulated over 1.43 billion views and is one of their most popular music videos.

The EDM song is cheerful and upbeat, and is also portrayed well in the music video as it uses a more vibrant and bold color pallette. The song exudes happiness and deals with the concept of star-crossed lovers who are destined to be together by the universe.

2) Dynamite

In second place is BTS' first English song, Dynamite, which was released in 2020. The smash-hit summer anthem has accumulated over 1.45 billion views in such a short span of time.

Dynamite exploded worldwide, taking over the charts in all major music markets including the US, Japan, and South Korea. It earned the group their first Billboard Hot 100 number 1 and their first Grammy nomination.

The disco-pop song is still just as popular as it was two years ago, proving its status as an evergreen song.

1) Boy With Luv

In first place is BTS' 2019 smash-hit song Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey), which brought back the 'cute' concept amongst boygroups in the K-pop industry.

While the entire industry was releasing dark songs, BTS switched things up by releasing a bubbly and cheerful song that brought happiness to all the listeners.

The music video uploaded to the HYBE Label channel has garnered over 1.5 billion views and continues to be the group's biggest gainer in views.

BTS' music videos for both DOPE and FIRE have high views, however, they were not uploaded to the HYBE Labels channel and hence, were not included in this list.

