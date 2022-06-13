“Tasty and that’s it”: Russia launches McDonald's substitute following burger-chain’s exit

Businessman Alexander Govor has launched a replacement for McDonald's in Russia. On Sunday, June 12, it was announced that the new company will be callee "Vkusno-i tochka," which translates into “Tasty and that’s it”.

Govor bought all 850 outlets of the American chain after it decided to cease operations in the country. He was also the former licensee of the aforementioned locations, back when the company used to operate in Russia, before the war.

Everything we know about the Russian McDonald's: "Vkusno-i tochka"

Morning Brew ☕️ @MorningBrew Russian McDonald's rebrand reminding us of that one kid in college who changed their entire look after studying abroad Russian McDonald's rebrand reminding us of that one kid in college who changed their entire look after studying abroad https://t.co/AfO9id4HOJ

A literal translation of the term reads, “Tasty. Full stop or period."

However, for better understanding, the phrase has been replaced with “Tasty and that’s it.” The company's Chief Executive, Oleg Paroev, who was appointed as McDonald's former Russian CEO, revealed that the new name for the chain was decided only a day before its launch on Sunday.

Paroev, who worked for McDonald's for seven years, was its chief financial officer, before being promoted to CEO. However, a week later, the company withdrew all its business in the country. Paroev said:

"Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambience."

There is also a new slogan, which says:

"The name changes, love stays."

The company has replaced McDonald's iconic insignia with a brand new logo, comprising a bright orange circle with two orange sticks, against a deep green background. The logo is supposed to represent a hamburger along with two fries.

The chain will keep all of its old interiors but will remove any McDonald's branding.

It will also keep a similar but smaller menu at slightly lower prices.

Consumers will see a double cheeseburger selling for 129 roubles ($2.24). The item was priced at 160 roubles under the American restaurant. The fish burger will also be cheaper at 169 roubles, as opposed to the previous price of 190 roubles.

Paroev explained that while prices might increase in the future due to inflation, they will not go higher than the prices of competitors.

He also shared that even though most of their raw materials are sourced from within Russia, a few items are hard to procure, owing to various logistical difficulties.

The company still needs a new soft drinks supplier after Coca-Cola suspended its business in Russia, following its declaration of war on Ukraine.

''Vkusno-i tochka'' owner plans to open all 850 outlets by the end of summer

Steve Rosenberg @BBCSteveR Russian history in two badges. I got the red badge in 1990 the day the first Moscow McDonald’s opened ( I queued 3 hrs to get in). The other badge I got today when the Russian replacement for McDonald’s opened. McDonald’s quit Russia in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian history in two badges. I got the red badge in 1990 the day the first Moscow McDonald’s opened ( I queued 3 hrs to get in). The other badge I got today when the Russian replacement for McDonald’s opened. McDonald’s quit Russia in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/bAUsae9cpr

The company's first outlet opened in Pushkin Square on Sunday, which was also the location for McDonald's first restaurant, when it launched in Soviet Moscow in 1990.

The brand plans to open 15 rebranded restaurants in and around Moscow, which will later be joined by another 200 restaurants towards the end of June. All 850 locations are scheduled to start operating by the end of summer, 2022.

Govor revealed that up to 7 billion roubles ($121m) will be invested in the brand this year. He also shared that the company plans to employ more than 50,000 people. He said:

"The corporation asked me to, first of all, keep the headcount, to provide people with work. That's what I'm going to do."

McDonald's will have the option to buy back its restaurants in Russia within 15 years, but has yet to make any comment. The company exited the Russian market after Vladimir Putin's decision to send tens of thousands of soldiers to Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far