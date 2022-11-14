How is Burger King’s New Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich different from its original version? Price, details and more explored

Burger King has joined the festive fray with a new item on its menu.

The fast-food chain will begin serving the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich from November 14. The brand currently sells at least 4 sandwiches in its Royal Crispy Chicken line, and Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be the fifth addition.

As per its name, the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich will feature a Royal Crispy Chicken patty, along with melted mozzarella and marinara sauce, sandwiched between a savory bun. The new sandwich is focused on giving an Italian touch to the chain's signature Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich.

the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Promotional Illustration via Burger King)

The alleged sandwich will be available in Burger King stores across the country for a limited time, and will be sold at a suggested price of $5.49. Customers willing to try the Itallian flavors of the sandwich may want to get their hands on it at the earliest, as there is no news on how long the sandwich will be available.

Original version Italian Burger King sandwich vs New Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Though it may seem like Burger King is new to Italian sandwiches, the fast-food chain shares a long history with them. The burger giant sold its first Italian sandwich in 1979, and ever since has never looked back. But even with its long history, Italian sandwiches are yet to make a permanent place on the chain's menu.

The chain has been selling Italian sandwiches on a temporary basis for the last few years. In 2021, the original Italian sandwich returned to the chain's menu after a long radio silence of 7 years, but only for a limited time.

🐒 Alicia Layne 🐒 @Alicia701 Dear @BurgerKing No one wants your Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. Bring back the Italian Chicken Sandwich. And not for 45 mins. Permanently. Dear @BurgerKing No one wants your Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches. Bring back the Italian Chicken Sandwich. And not for 45 mins. Permanently.

Fans of the chain have always extended their support and love for the OG Italian sandwiches. A fan recently took to Twitter, urging the chain to bring back the original Italian Chicken sandwich permanently.

The upcoming Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich may sound very similar to some of the Burger King fans, but it is different than its older counterpart in more than a few manners. The most striking change would be the bun; while the OG Italian sandwich featured a non-circular sesame seed bun, the new sandwich comes with a sub-style bun.

Though both the sandwiches feature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, they still differ in terms of patty. The OG Italian sandwich features a breaded chicken patty, while the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich has a crispy chicken patty. The actual difference could be in the taste of the two sandwiches, but a side-by-side comparison seems impossible as of now.

Fans will be able to get the Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches starting tomorrow, in all participating Burger King stores across the country.

