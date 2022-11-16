Insomnia Cookies 2022 Holiday Treats: Items, flavors, availability, and more explored

Insomnia Cookies is launching its new range of sweet holiday treats, which are up for grabs. The limited-time special treats will hit stores starting November 15, and will be available in stores across the country.

Delivering sweet delicacies since 2003, Insomnia Cookies is a familiar name in most U.S. households. From warm cookies to chilled ice cream sandwiches, salted snacks, and much more, the chain has something to offer for every craving. If you haven't tried the chain's delights yet, then there's no better time than now.

Customers can get these special cookies at the chain's stores, or have them delivered to their doorstep by placing an order on the website or the chain's mobile app.

What are the new sweet delights in 2022 Holiday Treats menu of Insomnia Cookies?

The cookie and bakery chain is launching a series of new and returning items through its holiday treats menu, which includes some old favorites like - Red Velvet Cookies N Cream, Vegan Caramel Apple Pie, Jinglebread, among others.

Follow along for a complete list of all the sweet delicacies that will hit the chain's stores starting November 15:

1) Jinglebread

A classic holiday cookie featuring ginger and molasses dough fused together with a hint of cinnamon sprinkled to make a perfect gingerbread cookie.

Jinglebread is priced at $2.25.

a Jinglebread cookie (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

2) Red Velvet Cookies N Cream

The holiday favorite red velvet cookie is loaded with bits of sandwich cookies and vanilla chips.

The Red Velvet Cookies N Cream is priced at $2.25.

Red Velvet Cookies N Cream (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

3) Vegan Cinnamon Bun

The vegan cinnamon cookie is loaded with buttercream and butterscotch chips. It is priced at $2.25.

Vegan Cinnamon Bun (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

4) Vegan Pecan Pie

The holiday special treats also feature a brown sugar vegan cookie loaded with butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, and toasted pecans.

You can get the Vegan Pecan Pie for $2.25.

Vegan Pecan Pie (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

5) Vegan Caramel Apple Pie

A vegan twist on the fall favorite Caramel Apple Cookie, this treat features a salted caramel cookie baked with apple and caramel chips.

Get this holiday special sweet treat for $2.25.

Vegan Caramel Apple Pie (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

6) Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa

Featuring a hot cocoa cookie loaded with chocolate chips and filled with decadent chocolate sauce, this sweet treat comes with a topping of toasted marshmallow.

The Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa is priced at $3.75.

Deluxe Filled Hot Cocoa (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

7) Vegan B'Day Ice Cream on a Vegan B'Day Cookie

A guilt-free treat for vegans, this features a warm vegan birthday cake cookie topped with two scoops of vegan birthday cake ice cream.

The Vegan B'Day Ice Cream on a Vegan B'Day Cookie is priced at $6.75.

Vegan B'Day Ice Cream on a Vegan B'Day Cookie (Image via Insomnia Cookies)

8) Holiday Delight Big Dipper

Pack of 2 Classic Gingerbreads, 2 Classic Red Velvet Cookies and Cream, a choice of cream cheese frosting or buttercream, topped with holiday sprinkles. The Holiday Delight Big Dipper pack is priced at $9.50.

Holiday Delight Big Dipper (Image via Insomnia Cookie)

9) Fa-La-La 4+4

A pack of 2 Classic Jinglebread, 2 Classic Red Velvet Cookies and Cream, and 4 Deluxe Hot Cocoa cookies, this is priced at $20.00 per box.

Fa-La-La 4+4 (Image via Insomnia Cookie)

10) 10" Jinglebread Cookie Cake

Featuring a 10 inch Gingerbread cookie cake topped with frosting cream cheese and sprinkled with holiday sprinkles, this sweet treat is priced at $24.

The Jingerbread Cookie Cake can be customized as per your choice at the time of order.

10" Jinglebread Cookie Cake (Image via Insomnia Cookie)

The above mentioned items are available for a limited time only, or until stock lasts. Prices mentioned are the suggested selling prices, which are subject to change. Customers are advised to visit their nearest store today or order through the chain's app or website at the earliest.

Based in New York and Philadelphia, Insomnia Cookies is a chain of American bakeries specializing in the delivery of warm cookies, baked goodies, and ice cream to your doorstep. Started in 2003, the company has around 400 stores across the continental U.S.

The company was founded by two students from the University of Pennsylvania, Jared Barnett and Seth Berkowitz, with the idea of catering to the late-night cookie cravings of students. As a result, most of the chain's stores are located in proximity to university campuses and regularly deliver cookies to students throughout the day.

