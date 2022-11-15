Is P.F. Chang’s 2022 Holiday Menu available for home delivery? Price, items, and other details explored

P.F. Chang’s is gearing up to take your holiday celebrations to new heights with its seasonal Holiday menu. Available in the chain's restaurants across the country starting November 10, the menu features authentic dishes from Asian cuisine.

The limited-time P.F. Chang’s menu makes the best use of seasonal produce, and is available to order from the chain's restaurants across the country until early 2023. Orders can be placed via the mobile app or website for pick-up and home deliveries.

P.F. Chang's @PFChangs Beginning today, celebrate your holiday occasions with our new, irresistible menu items – available for a limited time this season. And did we mention Chang’s Chicken Noodle Soup is back? Spoons up. bit.ly/3xSk4vF Beginning today, celebrate your holiday occasions with our new, irresistible menu items – available for a limited time this season. And did we mention Chang’s Chicken Noodle Soup is back? Spoons up. bit.ly/3xSk4vF https://t.co/ktlqHq6vrB

Following authentic Wok-cooking ever since it was founded in 1993, the restaurant chain has earned a name for serving some of the best Asian dishes in the country.

Taking to its website on November 9, P.F. Chang’s announced the big news with chief operating officer Art Kilmer saying:

“Whether it’s a large group gathering or a family night out, we’re excited to be a part of our guests’ celebratory traditions and help them indulge in new flavors this holiday season.”

Spring rolls to pudding: What's on P.F. Chang’s holiday menu?

P.F. Chang's @PFChangs Spicy, soothing, and back for a limited time. Join us this season for the return of Chang’s Chicken Noodle Soup. bit.ly/37E6fXk Spicy, soothing, and back for a limited time. Join us this season for the return of Chang’s Chicken Noodle Soup. bit.ly/37E6fXk https://t.co/pMUncbKkYo

P.F. Chang’s new limited-time holiday menu includes some of the chain's most beloved authentic Asian dishes. Customers willing to enjoy the chain's holiday menu from the comforts of their home simply have to place an order on the chain's app or website.

The chain offers a four-course holiday menu option, starting at $50 per person. The four-course menu option includes - a choice of an appetizer, soup, entrée and a dessert course, along with a complimentary glass of Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, or Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon.

Families can order from the holiday menu through online ordering options, including custom family meals for groups of two, four and six.

P.F. Chang’s limited time menu includes the following items:

Winter in Beijing Cocktail

Cocktail choices on the menu include Gray Goose Vodka, Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Sake, Lychee, Lemon, and Meringue.

Peking Duck Spring Rolls

Aromatic roasted and shredded duck, wrapped in crispy roti rolls along with julienned veggies and sweet-savory dipping sauce.

Chang’s Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup

An absolute favorite of the chain's fans across the country, the Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup features pad thai noodles in a spicy chicken broth, along with seasonal veggies.

Wagyu Steak

Japanese savory steak with bulgogi glaze, wok-seared mushrooms and a duo of Asian sauces.

Cantonese-Style Lobster

Authentic Chinese pan-fried noodles with wild-caught lobster, prawns, butter sauce, eggs, and green onion

Sticky Toffee Pudding

Wrap up your meal with a heart-melting Sticky Toffee Pudding featuring a warm sponge cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and toffee drizzle.

P.F. Chang’s new holiday menu (Image via P.F. Chang’s)

Larger groups can order the chain's large party menu starting at $30 per guest. Platinum rewards members will get a no-cost delivery when ordering the new holiday menu for home delivery.

P.F. Chang’s has a new loyalty program for its repeat customers

The chain relaunched its loyalty program in September this year. The new launch includes the addition of a 'Platinum Rewards' program that will allow the chain's repeat customers to get additional benefits on their orders.

The new rewards program comes at a cost of $6.99 per month, and allows the customers to earn 15 points for every dollar spent. Additional perks of the program include free delivery on all orders, and priority reservations, among others.

Not in the mood to pay for a food subscription program? Not to worry, the chain isn't really getting rid of the free program, just renaming it to Gold. Customers under the Gold program will still earn 10 points like they did earlier. Both Gold and Platinum program customers can redeem a $15 credit after accumulating 2000 points.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, P.F. Chang’s China Bistro is a casual dining restaurant chain that serves Asian fusion cuisine in 300 locations across 22 countries, including the U.S. The restaurant chain derives its name from the names of its founders Paul Fleming (P.F.) and Philip Chiang (Chang’s).

Specializing in American Chinese and Asian cuisine, the chain serves authentic wok-cooked food prepared from scratch every single day.

