Popeyes Black Friday deal explained as brand offers free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 days

Popeyes is spicing up Black Friday Sales to celebrate the launch of its non-breaded fried chicken sandwiches. The fast-food chain is also launching a freebie offer in a bid to promote the giant leap in terms of its revolutionary chicken sandwich line.

After serving its delectable fried chicken sandwiches for the last four years, the chain has now launched a Blackened Chicken Sandwich - a new fried chicken sandwich that features a non-breaded fried chicken breast.

Dubbing the year's largest retail sale day, Black Friday, as "Blackened Friday," the chain will be giving away free chicken sandwiches to its customers, starting from the Black Friday Sale Day on November 25, until December 4. The offer is claimable each day, meaning that customers can get at least 10 free sandwiches from the chain.

To claim a free sandwich, customers simply have to order any sandwich combo through the chain's app or website. The deal is only applicable for store pick-up or deliveries.

All you need to know about the Blackened Friday Sale offer at Popeyes

Popeyes first started selling fried chicken sandwiches in 2019, which soon started giving serious competition to other fried chicken sandwiches in the fast-food market.

For the last four years, the fried chicken fast-food chain has been winning hearts through its original fried chicken sandwiches, but the chain has now added something even better to the menu.

The Blackened Chicken Sandwich features non-breaded fried chicken breasts which have been marinated for 12 hours and coated in a mix of Cajun spices. The chicken breast is topped with the chain's spicy or classic mayo and crunchy pickles, and sandwiched between a toasted buttery brioche bun.

As customers shop through the Black Friday Sale, they can enjoy a quick free Popeyes chicken sandwich by ordering a combo meal from the brand. The freebie sandwich is can either be the newly-launched fried chicken sandwich or any of the chain's regular fried chicken sandwiches.

The freebie offer not only makes shopping fun, but also gives customers an opportunity to get a free Popeyes chicken sandwich for 10 days.

Founded in 1972, Popeyēs Louisiana Kitchen, Inc., a.k.a. Popeyes, is a chain of American multinational fried chicken fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the chain has its restaurants in more than 3,700 locations across the world.

The chain is currently a subsidiary of Toronto-based company Restaurant Brands International, and has its stores in more than 46 states in the U.S. As the name suggests, the fried chicken fast food chain specializes in fried chicken, fried chicken-based sandwiches, french fries, seafood, vegetable biscuits, and cajun cuisine.

