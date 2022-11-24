Which Taco Bell deals can you avail right now? Details explored

Synonymous with the best taco spot in America, Taco Bell has been serving the Mexican delicacy for the last 60 years. Every year, the fast-food chain debuts a series of new items and offers to make things fun for its new and old customers.

This year, the fast-food chain seemed to be focused on tweaking its menu to provide more options for health-conscious people. With fast food options often containing greasy, high-calorie dishes, the chain's steps to make food customizable to increase or decrease total calorie consumption can help balance things up a bit.

The chain has introduced a number of interesting deals and offers this year, including free tacos and Buy One Get One (BOGO), among others. Though most of those deals and offers are no longer available, here's a list of offers that might still be valid at your nearest Taco Bell.

Taco Bell deals to look out for, as you wrap up the year

Taco Bell is delivering deliciousness with its Mexican-styled menu and one-of-a-kind holiday deals. Though the chain is only running a few deals right now, customers can be optimistic about seeing new deals and offers as December begins.

Customers willing to score even better deals should join the chain's rewards program right away to start scoring reward points on their orders. Once accumulated, reward points can be used to get better deals and free food from the fast-food chain.

Taco Bell BOGO deal on deliveries

If you prefer to have your food delivered to you, then you might be up for something good when you place your next order from Taco Bell. Customers placing delivery order of a minimum $15 will unlock a free Bell Breakfast Box. Available from November 18 onwards, the BOGO deal can be availed for delivery orders made through Uber Eats or Postmates until November 29.

The Bell Breakfast Box comes with a Breakfast Crunchwrap (sausage patty), two Cinnabon delights, a hash brown, and a medium beverage. Another similar deal will be available starting on November 25 for DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grubhub delivery orders.

A Breakfast box and Cheesy Godita Crunch from Tacō Bell (Image via Tacō Bell)

Customers spending a minimum order amount of $15 will unlock a BOGO deal on the Cheesy Gordita Crunch Quesadilla. They can avail the deal until November 30.

Interested people placing these orders through the aforementioned third-party delivery services will also have to pay extra delivery fees, but as long as they are fine with that, it sure is one of the best deals from the chain this month.

Get rewarded for recycling your Taco Bell sauce packets

Most of us are guilty of stocking up on sauce packets from their favorite fast-food chains. Whether you want to use them up later to add to your own cooking or just want to enjoy some extra tanginess on your favorite Taco Bell dishes, there's always a reason to stock them up.

Though as good as the sauces are, the used-up packets still have to be thrown away and often end up in landfills. These non-biodegradable packets are often washed away into local water bodies, thus contaminating them endlessly, or sitting in the soil seeping harmful chemicals.

Various sauce packets from Tacō Bell (Image via Tacō Bell)

To solve this problem, Taco Bell has partnered with TerraCycle, a New Jersey-based waste recycling company, which will utilise these packets to make sure they don't end up in landfills.

To help them, customers simply have to collect all their empty sauce packets in a box, download a free shipping label, and ship them off to TerraCycle. Customers who send their empty sauce packets between November 29 and November 31 will receive 80 freebie reward points from Taco Bell.

The two brands announced their partnership through a joint press release with Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, stated:

"In the food industry today, there is no widely available solution for recycling the flexible film packets that are so commonly used for condiments. So, we're thrilled to leverage the expertise of TerraCycle to recycle our iconic sauce packet packaging in a way that's as bold and innovative as our menu."

Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle added to the statement:

"Together, Taco Bell and TerraCycle will push the quick service industry by finally finding a way to recycle this type of product. This effort takes us one step closer to keeping packets out of landfills and our mission of 'Eliminating the Idea of Waste.'"

Customers who send empty packets to Terracycle wlll get the rewards points credited to their rewards program account by the end of December. They will then be able to use the reward points to get free meals and offers from the fast-food chain.

