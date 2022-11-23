Jack in the Box BOGO deal: Price, items, dates, and other details explored

Jack in the Box has an all-new deal to make your Thanksgiving fun and exciting. The fast-food chain has launched a Thanksgiving exclusive limited-time BOGO deal featuring some of the best sides the chain has to offer.

Available in stores starting from November 23, customers will be able to grab a free Jack's Fan Favs box when they place an order for it on the chain's website or app. The box features four of the best sides on the chain's menu, and two iconic dips to make your holiday munching even more fun.

The BOGO deal is available for a limited time of three days and can be availed on one purchase each day. To claim the offer, customers simply have to place an order for the Jack's Fan Favs box on the Jack in the Box website or app. The offer is valid for both pick-up and delivery orders. Customers can get an additional discount of 20% when they sign up for the Jack Pack rewards program.

The Jack in the Box BOGO deal will be available from November 23

Featuring a box loaded with fan-favorite sides that will make your day, Jack's Fan Favs box will be available for a limited time as a BOGO deal. Customers who order the box through the Jack in the Box app or website will get another box absolutely free.

Individuals will be able to order the Jack's Fan Favs box starting at a suggested price of $10, which has around 1740 kilocalories. The BOGO deal will be available on the box of sides from November 23 to November 25 at all participating locations.

Jack's Fan Favs box (image via Jack in the Box)

The box contains various iconic Jack in the Box sides including - curly fries, 13 tiny tacos, five mini churros, and eight onion rings, along with Buttermilk Ranch and Creamy Avocado Lime Dip.

Curly Fries

Curly-cut potato fries, cooked in piping hot oil until crispy and seasoned with salt and condiments.

Curly Fries (image via Jack ín the Box)

Onion Rings

Fresh onion rings, coated with panko mix and fried in piping hot oil. Crispy from the outside, delicious from the inside.

Onion Rings (image via Jack ín the Box)

Tiny Tacos

Bite-sized tacos loaded with spicy filling, and served with a side of creamy avocado lime sauce.

13 Tiny Tacos (image via Jack ín the Box)

Mini Churros

Sweet, salty, bite-sized churros are dusted with Cinnamon sugar for a refreshing munching experience.

Mini Churros (mage via Jack ín the Box)

Buttermilk Ranch

Customers will also get the iconic Jack in the Box Buttermilk Ranch with Jack's Fan Favs box. It has a mayonnaise-based creamy sauce with whole buttermilk.

New and Returning items on the Jack on the Box menu

Jack in the Box has been serving a wide range of fast food including burgers, sandwiches, fries, and much more, since 1951. The chain recently added a new item to its menu, and individuals also got to witness the return of an old fan-favorite burger as well.

Frozen Hot Cocoa Shake

The drink features the chain's classic vanilla shake with cocoa and toasted marshmallow flavors. It comes with a topping of whipped cream and lots of cocoa powder. Customers can get the Frozen Hot Cocoa Shake starting at a price of $5.69 for a regular-size cup, which contains around 670 calories.

Regular-size serving of Frozen Hot Cocoa Shake (image via Jack in the Box)

Double Jack

The Double Jack burger features two 100% authentic seasoned beef grilled patties, with two slices of American cheese, slices of juicy tomatoes, crispy lettuce, pickles, grilled onions, ketchup, mustard, and mayo on a classic buttery baked bun. The Double Jack burger contains around 830 calories and comes at a suggested price of $7.99.

A Double Jack (image via Jack ín the Box)

The deals and menu items mentioned above are available for a limited time only, so customers are advised to place their orders before time runs out.

