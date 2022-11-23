Bob Evans’ Thanksgiving Menu explored as restaurant debuts new turkey sandwich for the holiday season

Bob Evans Restaurants wants their customers to relish the best of the holiday flavors through the newest item on their menu. The chain has now launched a limited-time Turkey Sandwich that will be available in restaurants starting November 3.

The new Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich features a holiday-special Turkey cooked on slow heat for more than six hours. Customers can order the Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich at the chain's restaurants or through the website for pick-up and deliveries.

The limited-time Turkey Sandwich will be available to order only until the end of December. The restaurant chain took to its website to announce the big news, with Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer, saying:

“While we know some hosts enjoy spending all day in the kitchen, we also know that there are just as many who would much rather spend that time with their loved ones.”

What goes inside the holiday-special Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich at Bob Evans?

Bob Evans' Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich takes inspiration from leftover sandwiches that are a common spectacle in most American households on the day after Thanksgiving. Featuring different items from the Thanksgiving meal platter, the sandwich delivers a nostalgic holiday feel.

The chain's limited time Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwiches feature slow-roasted turkey, homemade stuffing, cranberry relish, and mayo. All the ingredients are sandwiched between two slices of grilled brioche bread. The sandwich comes with a side of gravy and crispy fries, completing the snack-styled holiday platter.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich is only available in participating restaurants for a very limited time. Customers are advised to order in and enjoy the holiday sandwiches before they leave the restaurant chain's menu.

Bob Evans Thanksgiving Day opening times

The restaurant chain will be open for dine-in services, or orders for pick-up and delivery between 8 am and 7 pm on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

On this day, Bob Evans will be serving farm fresh holiday meals, including slow-roasted turkey, slow-roasted pot roast, hickory-smoked ham, pumpkin pie, baked rolls, mashed potatoes with gravy, drinks and much more.

Founded in 1984, Bob Evans Restaurants is a chain of American restaurants owned by Golden Gate Capital. Headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, the restaurant chain has its outlets in more than 442 locations across 18 states in the U.S., with most of them located in the Midwestern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country.

The chain owns all of its restaurants and has never sold a franchise to anyone else. The restaurant chain specializes in a wide range of meals including breakfast food, chicken, steaks, burgers, sandwiches, steaks, soups, salads, desserts, beverages, and much more.

