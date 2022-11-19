Which items are included in Del Taco’s Tamale Menu? Prices, availability, offers, and other details revealed

Del Taco is back with its holiday-favorite Tamales for the festive season. Serving authentic pork-filled tamales for the last three years, the fast-food chain has constantly been winning the hearts of tamale fans across the country.

Available in stores starting November 17, the Tamales can be purchased for a starting price of $2.69. The limited-time festive item will be available in participating outlets across the country and can be ordered at your nearest store or via the chain's app or website for pick-up/delivery.

The fast food chain took to its website to announce the news, with Tim Hackbardt, Chief Marketing Officer, saying:

"The holidays are officially here, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring back our seasonal tamale menu.”

Tamales are one of the most anticipated items on the chain's menu and have sold out pretty quickly in previous years. Customers are advised to get their favorite limited-time Tamales from a nearby store at the earliest.

The variants of Tamales available at Del Taco

Del Taco first started serving Tamales on November 15, 2019, and ever since, then the fast-food chain has been bringing back the fan-favorite every holiday season.

The chain's tamales are filled with seasoned shredded pork, fire-roasted tangy salsa, and stone ground corn masa. The chain hand-wraps its tamales in an authentic style with 100% real corn husk.

Here is a breakdown of the different kinds of tamales available at the food chain:

Single and multi-pack Tamales

Whether you want tamales as a snack, for lunch or for dinner, the fast-food chain has got your back with its single pack, 2-pack, and 4-pack tamale.

The single pack Tamale is priced at $2.69, while the 2-pack and 4-pack Tamales are available at the price of $5 and $10 respectively.

Single pack, 2-pack, and 4-pack Tamales (Image via Del Taco)

Smothered Tamales

Want to level up your Tamale? Get the Smothered Tamale, which comes with two authentic shredded pork tamales, and is topped with your choice of sauces, sour cream, chopped cilantro, and fresh grated cheddar cheese. The sauce choices available include - red and green tangy sauce, and spicy Chili Cheese sauce.

Customers can get the Smothered Tamales for a suggested price of $5.79.

Smothered Tamale (Image via Del Taco)

Smothered Tamale Meal

Feeling famished? Go with the Smothered Tamale Meal, which features the Smothered Tamale with Crinkle-cut fries and a small glass of Coca-Cola.

Customers can get the Smothered Tamale Meal starting at a suggested price of $9.59. It is available in three serving sizes - Small ($9.59), Go Medium ($10.59), and Go Macho ($11.39).

Smothered Tamale Meal with Crinkle-cut fries and Coca Cola (Image via Del Taco)

While placing the order, customers can slightly customize the Smothered Tamale Meal with their choice of sides and beverages at an additional cost.

Treat yourself with the Del Taco's sweet Cinnamon Roll Shake

Craving for a nice chilly drink after the hot Tamales? Try the new Del Taco Cinnamon Roll Shake.

Available for a limited time in stores across the country, the Cinnamon Roll Shake features a hand-blended vanilla shake with cinnamon roll filling. The rich, creamy shake has a sweet and slightly salty taste to it, with the refreshing flavor of authentic cinnamon rolls.

Customers can get the Cinnamon Roll Shake starring at a suggested price of $3.99 at their nearest store.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. is a chain of American fast food restaurants, headquartered in Lake Forest, California. It specializes in American-style Mexican cuisine and regular American fast food. The chain's menu has everything from tacos to burgers, fries to shakes, and much more.

Tamales have been a part of American holiday culture for a very long time, but making them is not as easy as it may seem. From preparing the filling, to wrapping the tamales and steaming them, the whole process may take multiple hours and you might still end up with something unedible if you are not good at it. But thanks to fast-food chains like Del Taco, everyone can now enjoy this holiday treat.

