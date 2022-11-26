Taco John’s Nachos Navidad: Price, dates, deals, and other details explored

Taco John’s is back with its Nachos Navidad, a limited-time crunchy and colorful holiday treat for fans across the country. Topping the chain's menu every holiday season, this hearty dish will be available starting November 12.

Loaded with colorful nachos, refried beans, and beef, Nachos Navidad will be available until December 29, starting at a suggested price of $4.19. Customers can try the iconic dish at their nearest store, or place an order through the chain's website or app for pick-up and deliveries.

Taco John’s first debuted Nachos Navidad around 27 years ago. Since then, the quick Mexican cuisine-inspired snack has been a regular on the chain's menu every holiday season.

The fast chain took to its website to announce the great return of Nachos Navidad, with Jim Creel, President and Chief Executive Officer, saying:

“It’s an honor to bring holiday cheer through our Nachos Navidad® promotion again this year, and we look forward to raising a lot of money for some outstanding nonprofit groups during this season of giving.”

All you need to know about Taco John’s Nacho Navidad

Nachos Navidad returns to the menu for the 27th year (Image via Taco John’s)

The Nachos Navidad features red, green and yellow nachos, topped with a wholesome amount of seasoned American beef, warm nachos cheese, refried beans, Cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, guacamole, and sour cream.

Available in two serving options - small ($4.19) and regular ($6.19) - the iconic dish carries around 650 to 790 calories.

John Vogel @vermvogel Happy Nachos Navidad to all who celebrate. Happy Nachos Navidad to all who celebrate.

Customers will also be pleased to know that every time they buy a Nachos Navidad from the chain, they are indirectly helping several communities in need.

For every Nachos Navidad purchase, Taco John’s has been donating a portion of the proceeds to a worthy cause in their local community. The chain's initiative has been greatly supported by its franchisees, and together they have raised millions of dollars in support of hundreds of organizations.

Taco John’s Family Pack and a Pound is worth its weight

The newest addition to the brand's holiday menu, the Family Pack and a Pound is truly worth its weight. Available in stores starting November 8, the limited time deal can be availed at a suggested price of $19.00. Loaded with some of the most loved items from the chain's menu, the Family Pack and a Pound can be shared with groups of 3 to 5 people.

The Family Pack and a Pound comes with two beef meats, potato burritos, four beef softshell tacos, and a pound of the chain's signature Potato Olés. Customers will be able to order the Family Pack and a Pound at their nearest store, or through the chain's website and app for pick-up and delivery orders.

Those who want to get more exclusive deals from the chain can install the Taco John’s app on their phone. The fast-food chain often has value deals - starting from $1 - which feature soft shell tacos, beverages and much more.

