Which places are offering food deals on Cyber Monday 2022? List explored

After a great Thanksgiving and Black Friday, it’s finally time to kick off the Cyber Monday sales. Popularly considered the online equivalent of Black Friday, the biggest tech sale of the year is observed on the Monday after Thanksgiving. Adopted by retailers in different parts of the world to encourage online shopping, the Monday sale is popular for jaw-dropping discounts on tech products and electronics.

Observed across the world since 2005, Cyber Monday sales have focused more on online retail shopping. Cooking food can be a bit of a pain when customers are busy looking at different shopping sites on their phones and computers. But thanks to the holiday season, good food is never too far away, and of course never too costly.

representational flyer for Cybēr Monday food deals (Image via Kaushal S./Canva)

Though the Monday sale saw record growth of $6.59 billion in 2017, the numbers have been greatly dipping since Covid started. Current market trends suggest some growth in those numbers, but it might not be anything record-breaking considering worldwide inflation.

Cyber Monday fast food deals to save while you shop

Whether you plan to order a bunch of kitchen electronics or a TV, Cyber Monday is certainly the best time for it. While some may juggle shopping and their meals all by themselves, others may need a bit of professional help from some of the best fast-food chains in the country.

If you fall in the latter category, follow along for a list of fast food chains that will deliver hearty meals for you while you shop at the Cyber Monday sale this year:

Popeyes

Whether you are feeling famished or want a quick snack, you can never go wrong with some Chicken Sandwiches. This Monday, Popeyes has an offer that promises to satisfy your tastebuds. Order any Chicken Sandwich combo through the chain's app or website and you can get another sandwich for free. The offer is available between November 25 and December 4 and while you are at it, don't forget to try the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

Taco Bell

Get BOGO deals on Taco Bell's Bell Breakfast Box and Cheesy Gordita Crunch when you hit a minimum order value of $15 through Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Postmates. The Gordita is available until November 28, while the Bell Breakfast can be claimed until November 29.

Domino's

Want something Italian this Cyber Monday? Order a pizza meal for $20 from Domino's. You can get two-medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece order of Parmesan Bread Bits, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists, and a two-liter of Coke in the limited-time meal offer available till the end of the year.

Au Bon Pain

Register yourself on the chain's app or website for a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on full-size sandwiches, wraps, and salads. The Cyber Monday exclusive offer is only claimable on November 28 through the code “CYBERMONDAY.”

Atlas Coffee Club

Coffee lovers won't want to miss this freebie deal from Atlas Coffee Club on Cyber Monday. Purchase a subscription for $14 and get a 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee beans for free. The offer can be claimed when you use the code "FREECOFFEE" while placing an order for the subscription. You can also get up to $55 off when buying gifts from the site with this code. Offer available until Cyber Monday, November 28.

TGI Fridays

Feel like celebrating Cyber Monday? Order Family Meal Bundles, Party Trays, and Platters from TGI Fridays and get 25% off on your order. The offer is valid for online orders until November 28 and can be claimed through the code "FRIDAYSDEALS" at checkout. The Family Meal Bundle and Party Tray and Platters can easily feed 4 - 12 people, making up for a good celebratory meal.

Wendy's

Get yourself a year's worth of free Wendy's Frosty for a flat price of $2. Order a Wendy's Frosty Key Tag from the 'Give Something Back' category on the menu of the chain's app or website, for a Jr. Frosty on each order for the rest of the year. The Frosty Tags can only be purchased until December 29, or until stock lasts.

Wendy’s @Wendys Hey this new one is Peppermint Hey this new one is Peppermint https://t.co/uKFvPSP35a

Customers can always join the rewards programs of their favorite fast-food chains to get the quickest info about new deals and offers every day.

Poll : 0 votes