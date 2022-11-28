McDonald’s Holiday Pies: Price, nutritional facts, and other details explored

McDonald’s is sweetening up the holiday season with the return of its McDonald’s Holiday Pies. A festive favorite in many regions of the country, the pies have been a staple on the chain's menu every holiday season since their first debut in 1999.

Though the seasonal item is returning to the chain's menu, it will only be available in selected stores across the country. Since McDonald's Holiday Pies are optional items on the holiday menu, the choice to add them to the menu lies with the franchise owners.

Available in stores starting November 27, customers can get the Holiday Pies at a suggested price of $1.19 each, or two for a combined price of $1. Customers visiting a company-owned outlet might have a greater chance of getting their hands on the pie, but it is always advised to check the chain's website or app beforehand.

There's no hint regarding how long the McDonald’s Holiday Pies will be available, so customers are advised to grab one at the earliest. Orders for the pies can either be placed at participating stores, or through the chain's website and app for pick-up and delivery.

McDonald’s Holiday Pies: All you need to know about this delectable sweet treat

McDonald’s first started selling holiday pies in 1999, and ever since then, the pies have returned to select stores across the country every year. Customers who have tried the McDonald’s Holiday Pies before need no introduction to the chain's most delightful holiday treat.

Creamy vanilla custard filled McDonald’s Holiday Pies (Image via McDonald’s)

The Holiday Pie features a creamy smooth vanilla custard, wrapped in a flaky and buttery pie shell, which is glazed with caramelized sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles. The limited-time Holiday pie sets the perfect holiday mood with its sweet and creamy flavors that will leave you hankering for more.

A quick look at the nutritional values of the Holiday Pie

McDonald’s Holiday Pies are loaded with sugar, cream, butter, and much more, and have a calorie count of around 260 calories.

Eating two of the pies gives you around 12 grams of total fat, 32 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of protein.

The following table has a detailed list of other nutritonal values of the McDonald’s Holiday Pies:

Saturated Fat 6g (32 % DV) Dietary Fiber 4g (15 % DV) Calcium 50mg (4 % DV Total Fat 12g (16 % DV) Total Sugar 12g Iron 1mg (6 % DV) Cholesterol 5mg (1 % DV) Vitamin D 0mcg (0 % DV) Potassium 125mg (2 % DV) Sodium 150mg (6 % DV)

The Percent Daily Values (DV) in the above table are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Calorie requirements vary from person to person depending on many factors, with the most important being how active their lifestyle is.

Founded on May 15, 1940, McDonald's Co. is an American multinational chain of fast-food restaurants. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the fast food chain is the world's largest in terms of revenue. With more than 40,000 company-owned and franchisee-owned outlets, the fast food chain serves approx 69 million customers across the world every day.

McDonald's serves a wide range of fast food items like hamburgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, chicken, salads, beverages and much more. The chain is widely popular for its signature Big Mac and French Fries. The chain also serves iconic desserts like McDonald’s Holiday Pies, Apple Fritters, Blueberry Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese icing, and more.

