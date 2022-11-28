Which items are included in Captain D’s Seafood Trio? Price and other details explored

With most fast-food chains serving chicken dishes this holiday season, Captain D offers a different treat for your tastebuds. The fast-food chain is bringing back its seasonal Seafood Trio for a limited time to stores across the country.

Featuring some classic dishes from the chain's menu in a meal platter, the Seafood Trio has been made available from November 3.

The iconic meal features three fan favorites including - Batter Dipped Fish, Southern Style Fish Tenders, and Butterfly Shrimp. Customers can get the limited-time meal at the nearest Captain D's store, or order through the chain's app or website for pick-up or deliveries.

The Batter Dipped Fish available in the Seafood Trio is almost the same as the chain's usual Batter Dipped Fish, except that it is spicier. The fast-food chain took to its website to announce the news, with Bindi Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, AT Captain D's, quoting:

"For the first time ever, we have created an all-new flavor profile for our legendary Batter Dipped Fish; it's our same famous batter, only spicier. This bold new flavor complements our flagship product perfectly for those guests looking for a spicy seafood option."

Captain D’s Seafood Trio is available at a starting price of $6.99

With the holiday season being dominated by Chicken Sandwiches, Captain D's menu features a new meal with fresh seafood flavors. Available at a starting price of $6.99, the limited-time Seafood Trio features a meal that includes one piece of Captain D's iconic Spicy Batter Dripped Fish, two Southern-Style Fish Tenders, and three breaded Butterfly Shrimps.

The meal comes with two Hush Puppies and a choice of two sides, with included options like - French Fries, Cole Slaw, Green Beans, Broccoli, Mac & Cheese, Fried Okra, Corn on the Cob, Baked Potato, and Loaded Baked Potato. While some sides can be added at no extra cost, others may come at an additional cost.

Customers can also pick three condiments to go with their meal, with choices including - Tartar, Cocktail, Ketchup, Honey Mustard, Malt Vinegar, Ranch, Sweet & Sour Sauce, and Hot Sauce. The condiments can be picked at no additional cost.

Beverages like soft drinks, tea, lemonade, and water can be added to the meal at the time of order with an additional cost.

Founded in 1969 by Raymond L. Danner Sr., Captain D's is an American chain of casual restaurants specializing in seafood. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the chain is owned by private-equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners.

The chain has more than 550 restaurants across the country, which serve seafood-centric dishes like fried fish, shrimp, lobster, crab, platters, and sandwiches. The chain also serves similar chicken food platters and sandwiches for those who prefer poultry meat.

