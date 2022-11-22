Buffalo Wild Wings new Late Night Menu: Items, prices, and other details revealed

Buffalo Wild Wings plans to make your holiday nights more fun with its new Late Night Menu. The Buffalo Wings specialist will start serving drinks and select iconic food items for a limited time at a reduced price during the holiday nights.

Available in 600+ locations starting November 17, customers will be able to enjoy the new Late Night Menu for a price of $4 per item. Stores start serving the Late Night Menu menu starting 9 pm and is available until closing hours, which may vary depending on the location.

Customers can only enjoy the Late Night Menu for dine-in service. Delivery and pick-up orders don't fall under the new menu and are only available at the regular price.

The chain took to its website to announce the jolly news, with Tristan Meline, Vice President of Brand Management and Innovation, quoting:

“Our Late Night Menu gives guests a spot to enjoy some crave-worthy food and great drinks with our kitchens open late seven days a week”

Customers above drinking age should be able to get select alcoholic drinks like beers at the chain's stores. Personal discretion is advised when consuming alcoholic drinks. Buffalo Wild Wings store reserves the right to reject a customer's order for alcoholic drinks if they suspect the customer is underage.

Buffalo Wild Wings' Late Night Menu includes pretzel knots, mozz sticks, and more

Buffalo Wild Wings serves more than 26 wing seasonings and sauces along with a wide range of other delectable food items throughout the year. An ideal place for sports fans and food lovers alike, Buffalo Wild Wings stores have wall-to-wall TVs to enjoy sports while having a hearty meal with friends and family.

Buffalo Wild Wings @BWWings we got $4 bud lights at participating locations we got $4 bud lights at participating locations

The new Late Night Menu mostly focuses on appetizers and drinks, which customers can get at a much-reduced price of $4 per item. The food items available on Buffalo Wild Wings' Late Night Menu are:

Buffalo Wild Wings signature Bird Dawgs featuring hand-breaded fried chicken tenders in a toasted brioche bun with a number of sauces and toppings

Mozz Sticks featuring seasoned mozzarella slices battered and fried to perfection

Hatch Chile Queso featuring nachos with spicy dip

Guacamole & Chips featuring fried chips with a fresh Guacamole dip

Fried Pickles featured crispy pickles, light-battered and fried to perfection

Pretzel Knots loaded with dips and cheesy toppings

Drinks including soft drinks, and much more

Bud Light Tall

Founded in 1982, Buffalo Wild Wings is an American casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the chain serves in more than 1,279 locations across the world.

The restaurant chain specializes in Buffalo wings and sauces, but has also been serving other fast foods like - chicken wings, tenders, legs, tacos, burgers, and a wide range of other food items.

Poll : 0 votes