How to claim Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box? Details revealed

Pizza Hut wants customers to take it easy during the holiday season with its free Triple Treat box.

On November 30, the pizza chain announced a nationwide contest which will reward a limited number of customers with a free Triple Treat Box. The rules are pretty simple: Participants will have to snap their worst last-minute cooking failures and send them to [email protected]

A single participant can only send an entry to the mentioned mail id once, and no other entries will be counted for the reward.

Pizza Hut @pizzahut this is not a drill! Email us a pic of your own cooking disaster and you might just get a Triple Treat Box on us. this is not a drill! Email us a pic of your own cooking disaster and you might just get a Triple Treat Box on us. https://t.co/aiy0GBu2OM

Those who happen to win a free Triple Treat Box for their entry will be informed about the same through an email with a code to claim the free reward.

What is inside Pizza Hut’s Triple Treat Box?

The holiday season revolves around good food and family gatherings, but cooking for a large family doesn't always turn out as expected and often results in food disasters. Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box is the answer to such disasters.

While some truly lucky participants will be winning the pizza treat for free, the cheesy Triple Treat Box can also be purchased at your nearest brand outlet.

Here's what you'll get inside the box:

The Triple Treat Box with two medium pizzas, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls (Image via Pizza Hut)

The Holiday Special Triple Treat Box comes with two medium pizzas with a single topping, five breadsticks, and ten Cinnabon Mini Rolls. Available at stores across the country, customers can get the Triple Treat Box for a starting price of $24.99.

The two pizzas available in the meal box can be customized to add a crust of your preference. Customers who want extra cheese and toppings can also customize their pizza for minimal additional costs.

Customers can get a limited-time pizza meal box at the nearest store, or through the Pizza Hut website or app for pick-up and deliveries.

Founded on May 31, 1958, by Dank Carney and Frank Carney, Pizza Hut is an American chain of multinational pizza restaurants. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the pizza chain has its restaurants in more than 18,700 locations across the globe.

The pizza chain serves a wide range of pizzas, including their signature pan pizza and many other dishes like pasta, chicken wings, breadsticks, fries, desserts, and much more. The pizza chain is owned by Yum! Brands group along with KFC, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill.

Poll : 0 votes