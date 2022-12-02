Subway’s Footlong Cookie menu explored as brand launches a new lineup ahead of National Cookie Day

In anticipation of National Cookie Day, Subway has launched a new kind of cookie - Subway’s Footlong Cookie. The footlong cookie also commemorates the opening of Cookieway, the chain's pop-up restaurant dedicated only to cookies, which was first launched in 2021.

Inspired by some of the most popular Subway Series signature subs, the footlong cookies will only be available at a specific Subway outlet on December 4, i.e. National Cookie Day.

To get the cookies, customers will have to visit the Subway Restaurant in Calle Ocho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood at 1575 SW 8th Street, which will be turning into Cookieway for December 4. The restaurant will be open from 1 pm to 5 pm on that day.

The fast food chain took to its website to announce Subway’s Footlong Cookie, with Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation, saying:

"Bringing together two of Subway's most iconic menu items — footlong subs and Subway cookies – was the only way we could top our celebration of National Cookie Day last year when we opened the first Cookieway."

Talking about the ingredients of the footlong cookies, Fabre said:

"We wanted to give Subway fans even more cookie to love, with flavors and ingredients that are just as craveable as the sandwiches they're inspired by."

What does Subway’s Footlong Cookie menu offer?

With the launch of Subway’s Footlong Cookie menu, the brand has earned itself the distinction of becoming the first fast-food chain chain in the country to offer footlong cookies.

The special cookies will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis to customers who make any big or small donation to the Subway Cares Foundation. The non-profit foundation run by the chain is dedicated to providing young people with greater access to nutritious food, tuition assistance, and opportunities for growth and leadership across the country.

Without wasting any more time, let's dig into Subway’s Footlong Cookie menu that the chain will be offering on National Cookie Day:

The Subway Cookie Club

The Subway Cookie Club footlong cookie (Image via Subway)

Featuring high-protein combinations like the Subway's #11, the Subway Cookie Club has cookies stacked over a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting. The first cookie on Subway’s Footlong Cookie menu is topped with Chocolate Chips, rich White Chocolate Macadamia, rainbow sprinkles, Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, and chocolate and raspberry sauce.

The MexiCali

Subway’s Footlong Cookie - The MexiCali (Image via Subway)

Taking inspiration from the south-of-the-border flavor of the #7, the MexiCali features a vanilla sugar cookie base which is coated in dulce de leche and topped with mole and corn nuts. The MexiCali is served with drizzled white chocolate sauce, a hint of ground coffee, Tajín, and espresso chips.

The Monster

The Monster footlong cookie (Image via Subway)

Inspired by the chain's The Monster #3, the cookie comes with a double chocolate cookie base topped with a peanut-butter spread, peanut butter cup sprinkles, Reese's pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels. The Monster cookie is served with a finish of classic chocolate and white chocolate sauce.

The Great Pickle

Subway’s Footlong Cookie - The Great Pickle (Image via Subway)

A unique cookie that will remind you of The Great Garlic #8 sub. The Great Pickle Cookie features a vanilla sugar cookie topped with layers of peanut butter and marshmallow creme. Last on Subway’s Footlong Cookie menu, the sweet and savory cookie comes topped with salty potato chips, bacon crumbles, and the chain's new dill pickles.

Customers who find it difficult to visit the Cookieway pop-up store can get the chain's new six-pack ($3.49) and twelve-pack ($5.99) Cookie Bundles from their nearest Subway store. Customers can also get $2 off when they add a cookie to their footlong sub-orders.

