Which items are included in Oreo’s 2022 Holiday Lineup? Details explored

One of the US' best cookie brands, Oreo, is all set to heighten the holiday sweetness with its 2022 Holiday Lineup. Featuring classic chocolate wafer cookies in innovative options, Oreo is sure to make its customers' holiday munching more fun and exciting.

Available in grocery stores across the country starting November 28, the limited-edition cookies can be purchased at your nearest Walmart or Target. Customers can also order these cookies online for hassle-free deliveries and pick-ups from grocery stores.

Customers might also find cookies in department stores from time to time, so in case your nearest Walmart or Target is far away, drop by the nearest department store to check if they have the sweet holiday treats.

Oreo’s 2022 Holiday Lineup: Chocolate snowballs, Storybook Sandwich, and more

One of the best-selling cookie companies in the world, Oreo has a wide range of assorted flavors. While customers will always find the brand's classic cookies in grocery stores, limited-time flavors fly off the shelves pretty fast.

With four new cookies hitting stores this holiday season, fans are promised a good time relishing the sweet and creamy cookies.

Chocolate Snowballs

Imagine snowballs, only instead of snow, it's all chocolate. The chocolate snowballs feature a crunchy chocolate shell with creme filling at its core. The filling is loaded with cookie pieces, giving the snowballs an distinctive taste.

Available in packs of four and priced at $3.99, the round candy comes in small packs, making it perfect for dropping into stockings and lunch boxes.

Chocolate Snowball cookies (Image via Orēo)

Joy! Sandwich Cookies

A fun twist to the holiday colors, Orēo Joy cookies feature classic chocolate cookie wafers with red-colored vanilla creme. Priced at $4.39, the Joy Sandwich cookies are available in 20oz packets.

Joy Sandwich cookies (Image via Orēo)

White Fudge Covered Oreos

The White Fudge cover cookies feature classic Orēo cookie sandwiches covered in a soft white chocolate fudge. Soft on the outside, creamy and crunchy on the inside, the limited-time cookies are priced at $3.99 for an 8.5oz pack.

White Fudge covered cookies (Image via Orēo)

Storybook Sandwich Cookies

The Storybook Sandwich Cookies feature an Oreo Holiday Adventure Storybook Stocking Stuffer, available with two 1oz classic Oreo mini chocolate sandwich cookies. You can get the Storybook Sandwich Cookies for $3.49.

Storybook sandwich cookies (Image via Orēo)

Availability of the aforementioned cookies depends on the stock. Customers are advised to get their hands on these limited-time cookies at the earliest.

Other Oreo cookies to look out for this holiday season

While you shop for the 2022 Holiday Lineup, you might probably come across some other limited-edition Oreo cookies launched prior to the fall. Available only for a limited time, these cookie variants can still be found in most grocery stores across the country.

Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies

These feature traditional snickerdoodle cookies, the Orēo way. Customers can expect cinnamon-flavored creme loaded with red-n-green sugar crystals, sandwiched between two snickerdoodle-flavored wafer cookies. You can get a 12.02oz pack for $4.39.

Snickerdoodle sandwich cookies (Image via Orēo)

Orange-Colored Creme Oreos

These are Halloween special Oreos. Available in 20oz packets under $5, they feature orange-colored vanilla creme sandwiched between two dark classic cookie wafers. Each cookie in the packet features a different Halloween design.

Orange colored-creme Halloween cookies (Image via Orēo)

Snickerdoodles and orange-creme Halloween cookies are currently available at select Walmart and Target locations. Customers are advised to check online for availability at their nearest store.

