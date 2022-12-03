Which places are offering deals on National Cookie Day 2022? List explored

Your love for cookies is going to get bigger this December, because National Cookie Day is right around the corner. Celebrated across the country on December 4, the day is dedicated to cookie lovers all around.

While there are no clear records of when the sweet day first began to get celebrated, cookies have been around for as long as the seventh century. Though earlier ones were mostly flavored with butter or maple syrup, modern cookies can be flavored with anything from chocolate to saffron, from vanilla to pumpkin.

representational flyer wishing a Happy National Cookie Day (Image via Kaushal S./Canva)

Whether you want to grab some cookies for yourself or for your friends and family, you can always find some great deals from fast-food chains across the country, so follow along to learn more.

Where can you avail sweet deals on the National Cookie Day?

Unlike other national holidays, National Cookie Day does not get you an off from work, so deal hunting all day won't be a very feasible option. But fret not, here is a list of the best sweet deals that you can get on December 4. You can visit the mentioned chain's stores to grab cookies for yourself, and maybe some for your friends too.

Here are some of the deals that you must check out on National Cookie Day for a sweet treat:

1) Subway/Cookieway

Starting off the list with the longest cookie that you can get this National Cookie Day, we have Subway turned into Cookieway. Customers can get Subway's Footlong Cookies if they visit the chain's restaurant in Calle Ocho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood at 1575 SW 8th Street.

Customers visiting the restaurant between 1 pm and 5 pm on December 4 will be able to order four exclusive footlong cookies, but there's a catch.

To be able to order the cookies, you must make any big or small donation to the Subway Cares Foundation. Footlong cookies will only be available on National Cookie Day, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

2) Insomnia Cookies

Get yourself free classic cookies this National Cookie Day when you make any purchases at Insomnia Cookies. Customers can also get free shipping when ordering on December 4. To get free shipping, use the code "SHIPCOOKIES" while placing your order on the website.

Both deals can be claimed between December 2 and December 4 when ordering from Insomnia Cookies.

3) Great American Cookies

Get a free cookie, a BOGO cookie deal, and much more when you join the Loyalty membership of Great American Cookies. To get a freebie or BOGO deal, you must be a member of the loyalty program and have to make a purchase of any amount between National Cookie Day on December 4 and December 11.

Customers who make the purchase will receive a reward coupon that can have a freebie, BOGO, or any other reward from the cookie chain.

4) Chuck E. Cheese

Get the classic Warm Winter Cookie from Chuck E. Cheese for $8. Warm fudgy cookies are served with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and crushed peppermint sprinkles.

Customers can also upgrade to a Giant Warm Cookie for a minimal amount of $1. The offer is valid until January 8, 2023 in stores across the country.

5) Cheryl's Cookies

Spend more on this National Cookie Day at Cheryl's Cookies to earn more. The cookie chain will be giving large discounts based upon how much you spend. Limited to December 4, customers spending $60 or more will be getting $20 discount, those spending $80 will get $30 discount, and lastly those who spend $150 or more will get $50 discount.

If you plan to stock up on tasty cookies, this offer is for you, so don't miss it. Visit your nearest Cheryl's Cookies store to get the offer this Sunday.

Other offers available for the holiday season might still be effective at some stores, so customers can get even better deals if they enquire a bit at the individual stores before placing an order.

