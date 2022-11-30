What is Dairy Queen’s new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard made of? Details explored as brand brings back another iconic item to its 2022 Holiday Menu

Dairy Queen has joined the festive fray with the launch of a new soft-serve Blizzard.

Featuring traditional holiday flavors in a sweet and creamy soft-serve, the ice cream and fast food chain is all set to melt hearts this holiday season. Available in stores starting November 29, the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard will be joining the wide range of the chain's Blizzards for a limited time.

Also returning to the Holiday menu is the chain's seasonal favorite Candy Cane Blizzard, featuring traditional candy cane and chocolate in a soft serve format.

Customers can order both the new and returning Blizzards in their nearest participating stores. Ordering through the app at the store or online can get you reward points, which can be redeemed for offers and freebies.

Dairy Queen’s new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard serves up some nostalgia on a traditional vanilla base

With Christmas right around the corner, fast food chains have been putting their best foot forward to whip up new menu items that will entice customers. Dairy Queen’s new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard is a similiar attempt that features a traditional sugar cookie flavored soft serve Blizzard.

the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard (Image via Dairy Queen)

Most of the chain's Blizzards are made with their iconic vanilla soft serve base, and the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard is no exception. The new Blizzard is made by mechanically blending vanilla soft serve, sugar cookie pieces, and festive sprinkle icing. The soft sugar cookie pieces add a nostalgic flavor of grandma's cookies to the soft serve Blizzard.

Nutritional values

For those who are eager to try out the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard but are worried about how nutritious it is, here's a list of the nutritional values of the new soft serve:

Calories 700 Cal. Sodium 290 milligrams Fat Calories 270 Cal. Carbohydrates 61 grams Total Fat 30 grams Saturated Fat 14 grams Carbs 95 grams Total Sugar 74 grams Protein 13 grams

The aforementioned values are determined on the basis of a small serve, and can vary depending on the choice of serve size. Customers who have strict rules about daily calorie consumption can try the mini serve, which has around 390 calories.

Return of the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard

While the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard is here to give you something new, Dairy Queen has also returned its much-anticipated Candy Cane Chill Blizzard. Featuring a mechanically blended vanilla soft serve with candy cane pieces and choco chunks, the Candy Cane Blizzard has everything it takes to have you walking the path of nostalgic festive memories.

The Candy Cane Blizzard will return to Dairy Queen stores across the country starting November 29, and will be staying on the menu past Christmas, so fans of the classic seasonal Blizzard will have more than a month to have the Blizzard as often as they want.

Dairy Queen @DairyQueen Satisfy your most indulgent fall cravings with the NEW Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and HEATH Caramel Brownie Cupfection. Satisfy your most indulgent fall cravings with the NEW Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and HEATH Caramel Brownie Cupfection. https://t.co/G1qi7p0XLj

Founded on June 22, 1940, Dairy Queen is an American international chain of soft serve ice cream and fast food restaurants. Owned by International Dairy Queen, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, the ice cream and fast food chain is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

With more than 4,455 restaurants in the United States and around 6,800 across the globe, the ice cream and fast food chain has been serving sweet treats to its customers for the last 82 years. The chain began its business as a soft serve ice cream chain, but soon introduced fast-food to the menu.

Currently, the chain serves a variety of dishes including - soft serve, fast food, ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, french fries, soft drinks, salads, and much more.

