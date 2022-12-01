KFC Funnel Cake Fries: sizes, price, locations, and other details explored

KFC has started innovating French Fries as it tests new Funnel Cake Fries in select locations across the United States. A sweet and salty dig at iconic potato fries, the Funnel Cake Fries take inspiration from the insides of funnel cakes available at state fairs and carnivals across the country.

Available in select stores starting November 29, 2022, the new Funnel Fries can be ordered at a starting price of $1.99. The fast-food chain tried a similar test with Funnel cake fries this fall in select Kansas City restaurants. Restaurants in Maryland, Baltimore also had cake fries on the menu in 2014, where customers could order them with Sweet & Savory Go Cups.

promotional image for the Testing launch of Funnel Fries (Image via KFC)

Funnel Fries are available in a handful of stores, and for a very limited time. Customers can get Funnel Fries in most of the stores in the following regions:

Greater Kansas City Area & Eastern Kansas

NW Arkansas and NE Oklahoma

Omaha, NE Metro

Greater St. Louis Area/Central & Eastern MO

Customers are advised to try the new fries before the stores run out of stock, as the chain has not stated how long the tests will last.

All you need to know about KFC Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries are not new to American fast-food restaurants. Some of the most popular chains, like Burger King, Checkers & Rally's, among others have been serving Sweet fries on their seasonal menu for the last few years. The limited-time offering by KFC could possibly indicate that the Yum! Brands-owned chain plans to debut Funnel Cake Fries in stores across the country pretty soon.

Featuring a crispy texture on the outside, and a soft sweet texture on the inside, the new Funnel Fries are served with a considerate icing of powdered sugar and go well with the chain's spicy chicken. The limited-time fries are available in three serving sizes - Small for $1.99, Large for $2.99, and a Family Size option for $5.99.

promotional image for the three serving options of Funnel Fries (Image via KFC)

Customers willing to try out the new cake fries will have to visit a participating restaurant as the Fries are not available to order via the chain's app or website.

KFC takes to road in a charitable bid of giving back to affected communities

The fast food chain has partnered with Blessings in a Backpack (NGO) to deliver meals to communities facing hardships in the present time. The pandemic, followed by inflation and a number of natural crises, has left many communities in the country helpless. In a bid to feed such families in need, the chain will hit the road starting December 5 with KFC Sharemobile, a holiday-edition charitable food truck.

The chain's Sharemobile will be visiting three cities - Chicago, Orlando, and Houston - in a bid to provide meals to communities that have been facing food security and other such crises due to the pandemic, hurricanes, winter storms, and other hardships.

a digital flyer of the chain's Sharemobile campaign (Image via KFC)

The fast food chain took to its website to announce the generous news, with Nick Chavez, Chief Marketing Officer, quoting:

“Sharing a meal with family or friends is a special part of the holidays. Alongside our franchisees, we wanted to make that possible for even more families this holiday season. Together with Blessings in a Backpack, we’re taking the Sharemobile on the road to do just that!”

The fast food chain and its franchisees aim to provide more than 70,000 hot meals to kids and families in need this holiday season. KFC has engaged in similar charitable practices for the last 20 decades along with its non-profit partner Blessings in a Backpack.

