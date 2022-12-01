White Castle Winter Menu 2022 revealed

White Castle has unveiled its Winter Menu and it seems that the hamburger restaurant chain is playing it safe by sticking to the basics. The new menu consists of two new sliders, which are simple variations to the chain's seasonal Sloppy Joe sliders, and the returning Mac & Cheese Niblers.

Available in stores starting November 29, customers will be able to enjoy the limited time winter menu at the nearest store. Customers willing to order-in can do so through the chain's app or website. Pick-up orders can also be made in a similar fashion.

Customers are advised to try out the new items at the earliest as the chain has not hinted at how long the items will be available on the menu.

What does the White Castle Winter menu offer?

The White Castle winter menu revolves around the fan-favorite Sloppy Joe sliders. A seasonal favorite that returns to the menu every winter, Sloppy Joe features a hearty amount of ground beef cooked with savory onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers, served on the chain's signature slider bun.

The winter menu consists of two Sloppy Joe variations, and the returning Mac & Cheese Nibblers.

Smoky Joe Slider - original Sloppy Joe topped with a slice of smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions.

Spicy Joe Slider - Sloppy Joe topped with extra spicy jalapeno cheese and jalapeno crisps.

Mac & Cheese Nibblers - Bite-sized Mac & Cheese nibblers featuring creamy macaroni and cheddar cheese coated with cheddar batter and deep-fried to perfect crispiness.

Sloppy Joe variations and Mac & Cheese Nibblers (Image via White Castle)

While the Sloppy Joe is priced at $1.19, its variations Smokey Joe and Spicy Joe are both available at $1.49 each. The limited-time Mac & Cheese nibblers are available in three sizes - small ($1.99), medium (3.99), and a shareable sack ($5.99).

White Castle exclusive Sprite Puffy Mix

A recent partnership between the hamburger restaurant chain White Castle and social media influencer and gaming streamer Captain Puffy has conspired to create an all-new Sprite-based beverage. The restaurant chain is launching a new Coca-Cola Freestyle drink, Sprite Puffy Mix, which will be available in three size options - small ($2.59), medium ($2.89), and large ($3.29).

The new Sprite Puffy Mix brings together the crispiness of lemon from Sprite and the sweetness of grapes and raspberries in a limited-time drink exclusive to White Castle restaurants. Customers will be able to order the drink starting November 29, at the chain's restaurants or through the app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

a Sprite based exclusive beverage (Image via Castlē)

Customers who have already joined the chain's Craver Nation membership will be able to get a free Sprite Puffy Mix with their website and in-app orders until December 31, 2022. To get the free drink, apply the code 'PUFFY' while placing your order.

Founded on September 13, 1921, by Walter Anderson and Billy Ingram, White Castle Restaurant is an American regional hamburger restaurant chain. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the fast food restaurant chain has restaurants in more than 377 locations throughout 13 states in the U.S.

Credited as the world's first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castlē has a signature hamburger that is small and square in shape and is popularly known as "sliders". In 2014, Time (newspaper) named the chain's slider "The Most Influential Burger of All Time."

