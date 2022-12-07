Cici's 28-Inch Piezilla: Ingredients, price, and other details explored

The Texas-based pizza chain, Cici's Pizza, has taken a massive leap with the Piezilla, the new single-topping pizza that is 28 inches in diameter. Sliced into 64 pieces, the pizza is enough to feed 3-5 people, or maybe even more.
Available in all participating locations starting December 5, Piezilla can be ordered for dine-in or take-out at a starting price of $65. The pizza chain won't be delivering the 28-inch pizza to your doorstep, it will need to be picked up from the outlet. To order the pizza, customers will have to place a take-out order beforehand, as it may take 30 minutes to an hour to prepare the monster-sized pizza.
All you need to know about the 28-inch Piezilla at Cici's
Cici's Pizza has always been popular for its all-you-can-eat pizza buffets, so a monster-sized Piezilla is no surprise, but finishing the 28-inch behemoth pizza isn't going to be easy.
Piezilla features the chain's traditional pizza crust bread, brushed with a generous amount of garlic butter, smothered with tomato sauce, topped with cheese, and a topping of your choice. Customers can pick from a range of topping choices, such as ham, beef, bacon, chicken, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, jalapeno, and much more.
Customers who want to upgrade their pizza experience can also add extra toppings to their Piezilla. The chain gives you a long list of toppings to choose from:
- Meat - Bacon, beef, chicken, ham, sausage, pepperoni, cupping Pepperoni, anchovies
- Veggies - Mushrooms, red onions, pineapple
- Peppers - Banana peppers, green peppers, jalapeños
- Cheese - Regular cheese, extra cheese, cheddar
- Olives - Black olives, green olives
Customers can add up to two additional toppings at a cost of $6 each. If you want more toppings, try asking at the counter while placing your order.
Create your own Giant Pizza at Cici's
Unsure of the monster pizza? How about a giant one then?
Similar to the monster, the pizza chain also serves a giant pizza under the 'Create Your Own Pizza' category. The 16-inch, single topping pizza comes with 12 slices and is available at a starting price of $12.99. Customers can also add up to four additional toppings on the Giant Pizza at an additional cost of $1.25 each.
Unlike Piezilla, the Create your Own Giant Pizza is available for both pick-up and delivery orders. Customers can place an order for Giant Pizza at their nearest store, or through the Cici's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.