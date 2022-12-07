Cici's 28-Inch Piezilla: Ingredients, price, and other details explored

The Texas-based pizza chain, Cici's Pizza, has taken a massive leap with the Piezilla, the new single-topping pizza that is 28 inches in diameter. Sliced into 64 pieces, the pizza is enough to feed 3-5 people, or maybe even more.

Available in all participating locations starting December 5, Piezilla can be ordered for dine-in or take-out at a starting price of $65. The pizza chain won't be delivering the 28-inch pizza to your doorstep, it will need to be picked up from the outlet. To order the pizza, customers will have to place a take-out order beforehand, as it may take 30 minutes to an hour to prepare the monster-sized pizza.

All you need to know about the 28-inch Piezilla at Cici's

Cici's Pizza has always been popular for its all-you-can-eat pizza buffets, so a monster-sized Piezilla is no surprise, but finishing the 28-inch behemoth pizza isn't going to be easy.

Piezilla features the chain's traditional pizza crust bread, brushed with a generous amount of garlic butter, smothered with tomato sauce, topped with cheese, and a topping of your choice. Customers can pick from a range of topping choices, such as ham, beef, bacon, chicken, pepperoni, mushroom, olives, jalapeno, and much more.

the 28-inch monster-size Piezilla (Image via Cicis Pizza)

Customers who want to upgrade their pizza experience can also add extra toppings to their Piezilla. The chain gives you a long list of toppings to choose from:

Meat - Bacon, beef, chicken, ham, sausage, pepperoni, cupping Pepperoni, anchovies

Veggies - Mushrooms, red onions, pineapple

Peppers - Banana peppers, green peppers, jalapeños

Cheese - Regular cheese, extra cheese, cheddar

Olives - Black olives, green olives

Customers can add up to two additional toppings at a cost of $6 each. If you want more toppings, try asking at the counter while placing your order.

Create your own Giant Pizza at Cici's

Unsure of the monster pizza? How about a giant one then?

Similar to the monster, the pizza chain also serves a giant pizza under the 'Create Your Own Pizza' category. The 16-inch, single topping pizza comes with 12 slices and is available at a starting price of $12.99. Customers can also add up to four additional toppings on the Giant Pizza at an additional cost of $1.25 each.

create your own Giant Pizza with Pepperoni toppings (Image via Cicis Pizza)

Unlike Piezilla, the Create your Own Giant Pizza is available for both pick-up and delivery orders. Customers can place an order for Giant Pizza at their nearest store, or through the Cici's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

