Burger King Perks Wonderland: Items, dates, prices, and other details explored as brand launches 12 days of lucrative deals

Burger King is keeping up with the Holiday Spirit with its new Perks Wonderland. Featuring a 12-day-long series of deals and offers, the Perks Wonderland begins on December 6 and will run until December 17, 2022. It will include new offers and deals on specific items on the menu for 12 straight days. Some days it might be a freebie deal, while other days it could offer a major discount on your favorite food item.

The 12-day offers and deals will only be available to customers through the chain's app and website. To get the offers, customers must join the chain's free-to-join royalty program, Royal Perks. After joining, they will start receiving offers every day in the offer section of the chain's app or website. Each offer or deal will only be available to use once on the same day it is received.

Promotional image for Burger King's Perks Wonderland (image via Burger King)

Royal Perks members can earn 10 Royal Perk Crowns when they order from the chain's store through the app or website. Online orders made through the phone or website can also reward individuals with 10 crowns. After accumulating enough crowns, customers can redeem them for free meals and discounts at their nearest Burger King outlet or online as well.

Burger King's Perks Wonderland is a continuation of the Whopper's 65th birthday celebration

After celebrating the Whopper's 65th birthday last week on December 2, Burger King is kicking off the celebrations with the Perks Wonderland. A continuation of the Whopper's birthday celebration, the Perks Wonderland will include a 12-day long series of fresh offers and deals for the chain's customers across the country.

The offers include discounts and deals on some of the most popular items on the chain's menu. From Whoppers to Croissan'wiches, free delivery to flat discounts, the Perks Wonderland is lined up with deals to brighten up the holiday season.

Let's have a quick look at the offers that customers can avail of at their nearest Burger King for the next 12 days:

December 6 - Get a free Whopper Jr. when you make any purchase of more than $1

December 7 - Get a Whopper or Impossible Whopper for $3

December 8 - Get a free Single Croissan'wich with any purchase of more than $1

December 9 - Get a Whopper Meal for $5

December 10 - Place an order for a cart value greater than $5 and get it delivered for $0

December 11 - Place an order of $20 to get a flat discount of $3

December 12 - Get a free Cheeseburger with any order greater than $1

December 13 - Get a free Original Fried Chicken Sandwich with any order of more than $1

December 14 - Get a Whopper or Impossible Whopper for $3

December 15 - Get a Double Whopper and small fries combo for $5

December 16 - Get a free Hershey's Sundae Pie with any order of more than $1

December 17 - All purchases of $1 and more made through the app and website get you three times the Crowns.

The above-mentioned offers can only be claimed when ordering through the chain's app or website after joining the Burger King Royal Perks free loyalty program.

