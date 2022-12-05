24 Days of Jackmas: Jack in the Box launches exclusive deals for Holiday season 2022

Jack in the Box is all set to liven up the holiday season with the year's biggest deal. The fast food chain just announced its "24 Days of Jackmas," where customers can grab offers like never before for 24 straight days until Christmas.

The "24 Days of Jackmas" starts on December 1 and will run until Christmas Eve, December 24. During the offer, customers can get a special deal or offer on specific items on the menu every day. To claim the 24-day offer, customers will have to sign in and join the "JackPot" loyalty program through the chain's app or website. Once you join the program, you will receive new offers on the respective menu items every day until December 24.

Customers can claim the offers the same day they receive them. The offers will be claimable upon dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders at all participating Jack in the Box locations across the country.

All you need to know about Jack in the Box's 24 Days of Jackmas

Last year, customers enjoyed a similar offer from Jack in the Box, where the chain gave random discounts to customers for 12 straight days. This year, the chain has not only doubled the number of days but also replaced the random discounts with offers on specific menu items for each day of the week. As the offers are more focused on select items now, customers will be able to get more food for what they usually pay for.

The American fast-food industry is blooming with chains that cater to the different tastes of people across the country. With the growing competition, most chains have started giving exclusive deals on their specialty items once every week. Taking inspiration from the same idea, Jack in the Box took all those special days of the week and compiled them into a 24-day long offer.

Promotional image for 24 Days of Jackmas (Image via Jack in the Box)

Here's how the week will look at your nearest store during the 24 Days of Jackmas:

Iced Coffee Mondays - Offers and deals on iced coffee

Taco Tuesdays - Offers and deals on Tacos

Sweet Treat Wednesdays - Offers and deals on desserts, ice creams, and other sweets

Thirsty Thursdays - Offers and deals on beverages

Fry-days - Offers and deals on french fries

Limited Edition Saturdays - Surprise offers and deals of the day

Savings Sundays - Menu-wide savings offers and deals

The deals and offers are exclusive to buyers and might not be similar for two different people. Customers who wish to try their hands on the offers should join the "JackPot" loyalty program at the earliest since it gives you reward points on each order. The points can then be redeemed for free food and better offers at your nearest Jack in the Box restaurant.

