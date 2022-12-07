When will IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal be available? Details explored as brand set to release new item based on viral TikTok trend

Popularly known for its first meal of the day, the IHOP restaurant chain is partnering with General Mills to make IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal a reality.

Pancake Cereals first gained popularity around two years ago after a viral trend where TikTok users were seen making tiny pancakes. Users went all experimental with their finished pancakes, and a majority enjoyed them with a bowl of milk, giving birth to the idea of Pancake Cereals.

The sweet morning cereal is finally coming to stores this month and will start appearing in your nearest grocery stores in early January probably.

IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal will be a limited-time item that will be available in some of the most popular grocery stores across the country.

Though there is no confirmation of the release date yet, customers can keep a close watch on the fast food chain's social accounts to be the first to get new updates about the launch. Once the cereal launches, customers will be able to grab it at their nearest grocery store, or simply order it online for delivery.

All you need to know about IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal

What started as a TikTok video and turned into a whole viral trend. Pancake Cereals will soon be available as a product you can grab at a grocery store.

Whether you prefer munching on them as a sweet snack, or eating them as a proper breakfast cereal, the soon to be real IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal promises to make your day brighter.

Wondering how helpful the mini pancake cereal would be? Follow along as we discuss it:

IHOP Blueberry and Syrup Mini Pancake Cereal

If you love IHOP's breakfast pancakes, you are going to love IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal. Featuring nostlagic flavors of the chain's classic pancakes in a crunchy cereal format, the IHOP Blueberry & Syrup Mini Pancake Cereal can be enjoyed with a bowl of milk as a filling and tasty breakfast. You can also munch on them as a snack, or use them as crunchy toppings on your favorite desserts and ice cream.

IHOP’s Mini Pancake Cereal, Blueberry & Syrup flavor (Image via IHOP)

The Blueberry & Syrup cereal is not just tasty, it also contains 13 grams of whole grains per serving, loaded with vitamins and minerals to help you stay active for longer.

Founded on July 7, 1958, International House of Pancakes a.k.a. IHOP is an American chain of multinational restaurants. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the chain has its stores in over 1800 locations across the country.

Popularly known for serving some of the best morning breakfasts, IHOP also serves a wide variety of lunch and dinner options to its customers every day. Many of the chain's locations serve food around the clock, 7 days a week.

