Baskin-Robbins 2022 Holiday season menu: Items, prices, deals, and other details explored

Baskin-Robbins is betting on an extra sweet holiday this year with its new Holiday season menu. The ice cream shop chain picked everyone's favorite winter flavor, Peppermint, as its flavor of the month, and has now introduced an all-new menu dedicated to it.

The new holiday menu includes a Peppermint flavored ice cream and a Peppermint Cocoa shake. Also returning this holiday season is the beloved 'Brrr The Snowman Cake.'

Available in stores starting December 1, the three new limited-time items can be enjoyed throughout December and early January. Customers can order from the new Holiday menu at their nearest store, or through the chain's app for pick-up and deliveries.

The snowman cake, however, has to be pre-ordered, which can be done through the chain's app, or by calling or visiting your nearest Baskin-Robbins store.

The chain announced the news through a press release, with Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development, saying:

“One of the things that makes the holiday season so special is the classic, nostalgic flavors that return each year. Peppermint has become a staple flavor that signifies the start of the season at Baskin-Robbins, and we’re excited to bring the scoop back for those guests that have made this ice cream a part of their holiday traditions.”

What is Baskin-Robbins 2022 Holiday season menu offering?

Peppermint Cocoa

As winters are synonymous with peppermint, there can be no better way to enjoy the holiday season than with a pint of Baskin-Robbins' Peppermint Ice Cream.

Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the sweet and creamy treats that you can get from your nearest Baskin-Robbins starting December 1:

Peppermint Ice Cream

At the heart of this new addition to the menu is Peppermint, the chain's Flavor of the Month for December. Featuring a creamy and refreshing peppermint-flavored ice cream loaded with crunchy peppermint candy pieces, the new ice cream delivers a sweet burst of fresh flavors with every scoop.

Peppermint Cocoa Shake

Bringing together the classic holiday flavors of peppermint and cocoa, the Peppermint Cocoa Shake delivers a nostalgic flavor in a power-packed beverage. The new shake is made by blending Peppermint Ice Cream, Whole Milk and Chocolate Syrup together.

The Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Cocoa Shakes are available for a limited time only, and will be leaving soon after the new year starts. Customers are advised to try the new flavors at the earliest if they don't want to miss the sweet treats from Baskin-Robbins.

Brr the Snowman Cake

Unlike the other two launches, Brr the Snowman Cake is not new to the ice cream chain's menu, and has been a seasonal fan-favorite for a long time.

From icing that looks like snow, to a carrot nose, tree branch arms, festive buttons, and a funky smile, all made of creamy and sweet fudge, the Snowman cake delivers the joy of making a snowman, right to your dessert table. Available in 6” round and 9” round sizes, the cake can be customized with your choice of cake and ice cream flavors.

Throughout December, customers can avail a flat discount of $5 off any cake purchase of a value of $35 or more. The offer is claimable at all participating locations, and on the app with the code 'SNOW'.

You can also end the year with a massive 31% off on all ice cream scoop orders placed on December 31. The New Year's Eve offer does not apply to Waffle cones, toppings, and sundaes orders, and can only be claimed on in-store purchases. The chain also gives extra ice cream scoops for free if you order more than five scoops.

