“A heavy blow to take”: Fans react as Little Debbie Snacks discontinue in Canada

The journey that started in 1996 has finally come to an end as Little Debbie discontinues its snack cakes across Canada. On November 30, the chain's sweet treats were phased out of grocery stores across the country. Though customers will still be able to order snack cakes online, in-store purchases will only be possible if they cross the border.

Around 26 years ago, Little Debbie started its international business in Canada with the debut of all-time favorites like - Oatmeal Creme Pie, Honey Buns, and Zebra Cakes. But it all came to an end this year when the company's sole distributor decided to end their business relationship with the company.

Since its debut in the Canadian region, the snack company has become a crucial part of the Canadian lifestyle. The sad news of its discontinuation has already left fans of the snack cake company sad and disappointed. One user expressed the feelings of almost every Canadian following Little Debbie's discontinuation in Canada.

Maarten vanKooy @vanKooy Today we must come together as a nation...

To mourn the death of Little Debbie cakes here in Canada. We have been through so much these past few years.

Food has always had an important impact on human culture. While many cultures and customs are built around traditional food items, ready-made fast food as well as desserts play crucial roles in it.

How Little Debbie fans reacted to the news of the discontinuation

This November, Little Debbie brought back their Christmas Tree Cake ice-cream pints, which were a delight for both Americans and Canadians. But that is the end of it, customers will never see that sweet deliciousness back in stores because the company won't be able to do business in Canada anymore.

Little Debbie @LittleDebbie Celebrate the season in style by checking out our 2022 Christmas merchandise

collection, which includes this one-of-a-kind Christmas Tree Cake scarf. 🧣

See the complete collection by following the link below. #Unwrapasmile #Todaywebake



Celebrate the season in style by checking out our 2022 Christmas merchandise collection, which includes this one-of-a-kind Christmas Tree Cake scarf. 🧣 See the complete collection by following the link below. #LittleDebbie #Unwrapasmile #Todaywebake

Though the snack cake brand could go ahead with a new distributor, there seems to be no such plan as of now. As things stand, the chances of the brand returning to Canada anytime soon seem extremely low, and the disappointment can be seen through the tweets that are flooding Twitter right now.

No Name California-Style Iced Tea @ElJuniorPutin finding out little debbie products were removed from canada was the worst thing to happen to me this year finding out little debbie products were removed from canada was the worst thing to happen to me this year

Disappointed with the news of the discontinuation, a netizen questions why the brand stopped selling in Canada.

Bruce 🌿 @Bruce420Fu so who's bright idea was it to stop selling little Debbie cakes in Canada? No more cream pies? so who's bright idea was it to stop selling little Debbie cakes in Canada? No more cream pies?

Frustrated with the discontinuation, a user even tagged the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, asking about his plans to bring back fan favorites including Little Debbie, Bagel Bites, and Bugles.

Breanne ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @SwiftlyBreanne WHY ARE ALL THE SNACKS LEAVING CANADA!!!! Bugles, Little Debbie, AND NOW BAGEL BITES!!! This is a crime. @JustinTrudeau what is your plan to bring bagel bites, little Debbie, and bugles back to Canada WHY ARE ALL THE SNACKS LEAVING CANADA!!!! Bugles, Little Debbie, AND NOW BAGEL BITES!!! This is a crime. @JustinTrudeau what is your plan to bring bagel bites, little Debbie, and bugles back to Canada 😤

While others lamented the loss of Little Debbi snack cakes, one user was curious if they were any good.

Chris Carson @TheOneAndOnyOne @CTVNews I’ve never heard of Little Debbie’s products, and I’ve lived in all of Canada’s provinces. Are they any good? @CTVNews I’ve never heard of Little Debbie’s products, and I’ve lived in all of Canada’s provinces. Are they any good?

Another person who is curious about the reason for the discontinuation of many recent snacks suggests that it could all be a publicity stunt to build anticipation for when the brands return.

Ryder @ryderfm The list of things that are no longer available in Canada continues to grow and now includes Bugles, Bagel Bites & Little Debbie's. I'm starting to think companies are just doing this just to build some hype, then they'll return have a mega-boost in popularity. 1/2 The list of things that are no longer available in Canada continues to grow and now includes Bugles, Bagel Bites & Little Debbie's. I'm starting to think companies are just doing this just to build some hype, then they'll return have a mega-boost in popularity. 1/2

With every discontinuation or launch, there are always two parties: those who are happy or excited about it, and those who are utterly disappointed and sad. Turns out, Little Debbie's discontinuation in Canada has only left people utterly sad and disappointed, as the snacks were truly a favorite among both kids and adults.

