El Pollo Loco’s 12 Days of Pollo deal: Prices, items, dates, and other details explored

El Pollo Loco is ensuring that customers don't have to press any brakes on the holiday drive with its new 12 Days of Pollo deal. Starting December 1, the 12-day deal serves some of the most popular items on the chain's menu at greatly discounted prices.

From BOGO (Buy One Get One) deals to free large drinks, from discounted individual meals to free bonus points, the 12-day deal has everything that the chain's customers can ask for.

The 12 Days of Pollo deal will be available to all new and existing customers who have joined the El Pollo Loco rewards program. Customers will be able to claim Pollo deals at their nearest store when they order through the chain's app or website. It is important to join the rewards program as offers won't show up in your account unless you are a Loco rewards member.

Countdown to Christmas begins with El Pollo Loco’s 12 Days of Pollo deal

The arrival of the holidays this year is not just marked with cookies and winter, but with warm and filling deals from fast-food chains across the country. Be it Jack in the Box with its 24 days of Jackmas, or Burger King with its 12 days of Perks Wonderland, all food chains are kicking off the holiday season in high spirits.

With grilled chicken expert El Pollo Loco joining the fray with its power-packed 12 Days of Pollo deal, customers now have a myriad of options to choose from. Be it the deals on whoppers and grilled chicken, or sandwiches and desserts, the holidays this year sure look good.

Burritos, Grilled Chicken leg, Red Beans, salads, and much more from El Pollo Loco's menu (Image via El Pollo Loco)

Here's the list of offers that you will be able to claim during the 12 Days of Pollo at your nearest El Pollo Loco restaurant:

Dec 1 - Get a BOGO offer on any Burrito (starting $2.69). Comes with a free large drink

Dec 2 - Order an Overstuffed Quesadilla (starting $7.99) and get a large drink for free

Dec 3 - Get a Family Feast with 8 pieces fire-grilled chicken, large avocado family salad, 2 large sides, 4 churros, tortillas or chips, and salsa, only for $20. Comes with 4 free large drinks

Dec 4 - Spend $20 or more for $2 discount and a free large drink. When spending more than $30, get a discount of $5 and a free large drink

Dec 5 - Order any Individual Chicken Meal (starting $8.29) and get a free large drink with it

Dec 6 - Get a free large drink when you order any 2 Tacos (starting $2.59)

Dec 7 - Get a loaded Classic Tostada only for $5 and a free large drink

Dec 8 - Order any large drink (starting $2.89) and get a free small Chips and Guac

Dec 9 - Get 25 bonus reward points and a free large drink when you Refer a Friend to sign up and join the rewards program

Dec 10 - Get a16-Piece Chicken Legs and Thigh Family Meal with 16 pieces of delicious, citrus-marinated chicken, 3 large sides, warm tortillas and fresh salsa, only for $25. Also comes with six free large drinks

Dec 11 - Get a Chicken Avocado Burrito and a large drink for $6

Dec 12 - Place any order above $1 for a free Large drink and free delivery

Pollo rewards members will receive one reward point for every dollar they spend when ordering through the chain's app or website. After accumulating 50 points, they can get a $5 off El Pollo Loco coupon for free. Members can also receive bonus points and rewards on their birthdays.

Customers are advised to join El Pollo Loco's rewards program at the earliest so that they don't miss out on the above-mentioned deals.

