Dunkin’ launches new Brown Butter Toffee Latte for a limited time

Dunkin’ Donuts is welcoming the new year with a new sweet treat on its menu. The Massachusetts-based doughnut and coffeehouse chain is adding a limited-time Brown Butter Toffee Latte to its menu starting December 28, 2022. Also returning to the menu this week is the chain's iconic Midnight Brew Dark Coffee.

The new latte and the returning dark coffee will be available in stores across the country for a limited time. Customers can enjoy limited-time items at the nearest Dunkin’ Donuts stores or through orders placed on the chain's website and app for pick-up and deliveries.

The doughnut and coffeehouse chain has not hinted at how long the two limited-time items will be available on the menu, so customers who want to try the items are advised to do so at the earliest.

All you need to know about Dunkin’ Donuts new Toffee Latte and Midnight Coffee

Coffee is one of the most sold drinks throughout the year, but its sales see a great increase during the winter season. Warming up the winters of its loyal customers, Dunkin’ Donuts is back with two warm offerings on its menu. While the returning Midnight Dark Brew Coffee warms up customers with a nostalgic dark brew, the new Toffee Latte is a flavorful and refreshingly warm drink.

Customers will be able to enjoy the Toffee Latte starting December 28, while Midnight Brew Dark Coffee will be available starting December 21.

Brown Butter Toffee Latte

Redefining the way people drink Latte, Dunkin’ Donuts' new Brown Butter Toffee Latte brings together a bold espresso with subtle brown butter and toffee flavor notes, delivering a one-of-a-kind flavor-rich and aromatic coffee beverage. The limited-time coffee beverage will be available in both cold and hot variants at all participating locations.

the new flavorful Brown Butter Toffee Latte debuts on the menu starting December 28 (Image via Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin’ Midnight Dark Brew Coffee

First launched in December 2020, Dunkin' Midnight Dark Brew Coffee is returning to stores to warm up the winter days of its loyal customers. Touted as the chain's 'darkest brew ever', Midnight Dark Brew Coffee delivers a deep and rich coffee blend combined with subtle notes of bittersweet dark chocolate. The intensely dark-finish coffee will be returning to stores for a limited time and can be enjoyed at a starting price of $1.79 (suggested price for a small cup).

Midnight Dark Brew Coffee returns to stores starting December 21 (Image via Dunkin’)

After ending the 12 Days of Donuts offer on December 24, 2022, Dunkin Donuts is planning to debut new offers and deals for the upcoming year. Customers can expect some delicious treats in the form of deals from one of the most popular doughnut and coffeehouse chains in the country.

Founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg, Dunkin' Donuts is an American multinational doughnut and coffeehouse chain, as well as a quick-service restaurant (QSR). Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the doughnut and coffeehouse chain has its stores spread across 12,900 locations around the globe.

As the name suggests, the chain specializes in doughnuts and coffee and serves them throughout the day. The chain also serves a wide range of other baked treats, frozen beverages, hot beverages, sandwiches, soft drinks, and much more.

