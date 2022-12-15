How to avail free donuts at Dunkin’ for 12 straight days? Details explored as brand launches lucrative deal for Holiday season 2022

Dunkin’ Donuts is joining the festive fray in high spirits with its 12 Days of Donuts promotional offer. Available in all participating stores starting December 13, the doughnut chain plans to make the Christmas countdown a tad bit sweeter by giving away free doughnuts to its customers.

As per the special holiday offer, customers can enjoy a free classic doughnut at all participating locations until December 24, 2022. To claim free doughnuts, you simply have to order a medium or larger drink after activating the 12 Days of Donuts offer on the chain's mobile app.

Free doughnuts are limited to one order per day and are only available for free Dunkin’ Rewards program members.

In addition to the 12 Days of Donuts promotional offer, the chain is also launching a number of other limited-time offers that will be available throughout December. Follow along as we discuss all the deals that you can grab at your nearest store this holiday season.

Dunkin’ for 12 straight days and all other deals to claim before Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, Americans are having a gala time as fast food chains across the country take on the holiday season with lucrative offers. Be it Jack in the Box with "24 Days of Jackmas," or Burger King with "12 Days of Perks Wonderland," every fast food chain is packed with deals, ideal for days when you want to take a break from the kitchen.

Although Dunkin’ Donuts may seem to have joined the countdown a bit late, they are packed with deals that will prove to be tough competition for their rivals. Here's a quick rundown of all the deals that the doughnut chain is offering this December:

12 Days of Donuts

Promotional image for the 12 Days of Donuts offer (Image via Dunkin’Donuts)

Grab a free doughnut for 12 straight days on all app orders of any medium or large drink. The offer is only available to members of the rewards program and must be applied from the offers section of the app.

Under the 12 Days of Donuts offer, customers can get a free classic doughnut every day between December 13 and December 24.

Dunkin’ x Grubhub

Grubhub @Grubhub



Single

Taken

Hungry



Looking for:



Breakfast

Lunch

Holiday comfort food We are:SingleTakenHungryLooking for:BreakfastLunchHoliday comfort food We are:⚪️ Single⚪️ Taken🔘 HungryLooking for:⚪️ Breakfast ⚪️ Lunch🔘 Holiday comfort food

Prefer to have doughnuts delivered to your doorstep? Then you will be delighted to hear that Dunkin’ is partnering with Grubhub to deliver free treats on all orders placed between 2 pm and the closing time (depending on the location, but usually by 9 pm). The offer will be available on all orders of $15 or more, placed between December 13 and December 24.

Here's a list of the free treats you can get with your Grubhub orders from Dunkin’ Donuts:

December 13 - Get a free hot or iced coffee (up to $5)

December 14 - Get free hash browns (up to $1.89)

December 15 - Get free Dunkin’ refreshers (up to $6)

December 16 - Get free snacks and sides (up to $6)

December 17 - Get free doughnuts and other bakery items (up to $5)

December 18 - Get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more

December 19 - Get a free hot drink with your order

December 20 - Grab a free Wake-Up Wrap (up to $5)

December 21 - Get a free iced drink and a frozen drink (up to $5)

December 22 - Get all drinks up to $5 for free

December 23 - Get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more

December 24 - Get 25 free Munchkins Donut Hole treats (up to $11)

Customers will also get free delivery on all orders.

Free medium Midnight Blend coffee

Grab a free medium Midnight Blend Coffee on December 21 (Image via Dunkin’ Donuts)

If doughnuts don't really seem like enough for you, then you will be amused to hear that you can grab a free coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts too. Visit your nearest outlet on December 21 to get yourself a free medium Midnight Blend coffee as the doughnut chain celebrates the winter solstice with a one-day exclusive deal.

To claim the free coffee, you simply have to order a pick-up of $1 or more through the chain's app.

Most of the aforementioned offers are exclusive to rewards program members, so customers are advised to join the free rewards program at the earliest to claim these offers and earn free reward points on their orders.

