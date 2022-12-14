Carvel’s 2022 Winter menu explored as brand introduces treats inspired by Kit Kat Duos

Carvel Ice Cream has launched its new winter menu to commemorate the holiday season. As a result of the partnership between the ice cream parlor chain and Kit Kat Duos, the new winter menu will feature two popular Kit Kat Duos flavors - Strawberry and Mint.

Available at your nearest store starting December 12, 2022, the winter menu is loaded with ice cream, soft serve, and ice cream sandwiches. Customers can enjoy the new flavors for a limited time at all participating locations across the country. Orders can also be placed online for delivery and pick-up.

The chain took to its website to announce the new launch, with Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Marketing, saying:

"The holidays are a time of celebration, and we want to give fans a way to CARVELebrate all of the season's special moments and traditions. Mint is a quintessential winter flavor, and it's one of our top-selling flavors year-round. We've also seen a lasting love for strawberry, a flavor Carvel fans have been enjoying this year following our Strawberry Crunchies launch."

What is Carvel Ice Cream's Winter Menu offering?

Whipping up soft-serve ice cream and ice cream cakes for the last 93 years, Carvel has a distinct history of coming up with interesting fusion ice creams featuring different layers of crunchiness (chocolate, candy, and much more), which always turn out to be a banger.

With the new winter menu, the chain is continuing its traditional flavors with extra sweet crunchiness added by the popular Kit Kat Duos. The strawberry and mint-based items promise a sweet and refreshing snacking experience for customers across the country.

Curious what the winter menu is offering? Read along as we explain it below:

Strawberry Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher

Strawberry KIT KAT DUOS Sundae Dasher (Image via Cārvēl Ice Creams)

It features the chain's iconic strawberry soft serve, layered with hot fudge and chopped strawberry Kit Kats. The Strawberry Kit Kat Sundae Dasher is served with a topping of soft whipped cream and chopped strawberry Kit Kats.

Mint Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher

Mint KIT KAT DUOS Sundae Dasher (Image via Cārvēl Ice Creams)

The Mint Kit Kat Duos Sundae Dasher features an old favorite - mint soft serve with layers of hot fudge and chopped mint Kit Kats. It is served with a topping of whipped cream and chopped mint Kit Kats.

Strawberry Flying Saucer

Strawberry Flying Saucer (Image via Carvel Ice Creams)

A crunchy sandwich with a strawberry soft serve center served on two chocolate wafers, this sweet treat is ideal for a quick dessert break amidst those holiday preparations.

Mint Flying Saucer

Mint Flying Saucer (Image via Cārvēl Ice Creams)

For the cold and sweet Mint Flying Saucer, a swirl of mint soft serve is sandwiched between two chocolate wafers.

Strawberry Soft Serve

Strawberry Soft Serve (Image via Cārvēl Ice Creams)

Carvel ice cream is blended with natural strawberries for this soft and creamy Strawberry Soft Serve.

Mint Soft Serve

Mint Soft Serve (Image via Carvel Ice Creams)

The refreshing flavors of sweet mint are blended with creamy ice cream to whip up this sweet Mint Soft Serve.

The new winter menu items will be available at a few participating stores for a very limited time, and customers are advised to try out new ice creams, soft serves, and sandwiches at the earliest.

