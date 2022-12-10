Red Robin’s Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake: Ingredients, price, nutritional value, and all you need to know

Red Robin is adding the most anticipated holiday flavors to its menu with the new Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake. The new holiday special will join the chain's line of delectable milkshakes for a limited time.

Featuring everyone's favorite Oreo cookies in a refreshing peppermint-flavored drink, the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake will be available at all participating locations starting December 8.

Whether you like enjoying your shakes with a loaded Red Robin burger or have them as a simple drink, you are promised a sweet and refreshing holiday nostalgia with the new shake. Customers can order it at the nearest store or through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries.

The Burger and Shakes chain took to its website to announce the launch of the new shake, with Amy Woolen, Vice President of Marketing, saying:

"Our guests love milkshakes and have really enjoyed the new items we have been offering with limited-time, seasonal flavors. Our recent Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake was our best-selling shake ever, and we are excited to follow it up with the OREO® Peppermint Crunch Milkshake, which has been getting rave reviews from our guests."

The fast food chain has not specified how long the new shake will be available.

Red Robin’s Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake is the perfect combination of sweet and crunchy

Serving burgers and shakes to Americans over the last 53 years, Red Robin is kicking off the holiday with festive nostalgia through the new Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake. Available at a suggested price of $6.49, the peppermint-flavored shake can be enjoyed throughout the holiday season across the country.

The sweet and creamy shake features a creamy vanilla soft-serve base, blended with milk, Oreo cookie crumbles, and peppermint candy bits. Served as a chilled drink, Red Robin's Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake comes topped with Oreo cookie crumble and peppermint candy bits, along with a hearty topping of sweet whipped cream.

Customers who want their Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake extra thick can customize it by adding Malt at the time of order. Malt gives the milkshake extra richness and makes it pretty much scoopable.

Nutritional values of the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake

If you want to try the new shake but are being held back by health concerns, then here are the nutritional values of Red Robin's Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake:

Calories 1150 kcals. Calories from Fats 420 kcals. Total Fats 29 grams Saturated Fats 320 grams Trans Fat 1.5 grams Total Carbohydrates 205 grams Cholesterol 50 milligrams Proteins 26 grams Sodium 310 milligrams Sugar 128 grams Fiber 2 grams

The aforementioned values are determined on the basis of a regular size serving, and may differ depending upon the choice of serving.

Shakes may contain allergens like milk, milk powder, etc. Therefore, customers are advised to check the ingredients list to make sure that they are not allergic to any ingredient used in the drink.

