Burger King Shroom n’ Swiss Whopper Melt: nutritional facts, price, ingredients, and other details explored

Burger King plans to start the upcoming year with the addition of a new Whopper to its menu. The fast food chain has been seen testing a new mushroom-based whopper at selected locations across the country. Dubbed the Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melt, the limited-time item can be availed at a price of under $5 at your nearest participating location.

Though the brand has not hinted at an official launch or announcement for the Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melt, some customers have already tried out the new test item, and they find it quite amusingly delicious. Customers can use the chain's app or website to check if the new Whopper is available at the nearest Burger King store. If available, customers can enjoy the new limited-time whopper via dine-in, pick-up, and delivery orders placed through the chain's app or website.

Burger King's new Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melt (Image via Burgēr Kīng)

The limited-time test item is available at a few participating locations across the country. Customers can use the store locator to find stores where the new mushroom-based Whopper is available.

All you need to know about Burger King Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melt

The Whopper is Burger King's signature dish and is available in numerous variants across the globe. The Whopper is the most popular item on the menu, accounting for approximately 2.01 billion dollars in sales each month. With the addition of a new mushroom-based Whopper, the fast food chain seems to provide an ever wider range of options to choose from.

The new Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melt features two flame-grilled beef patties from your favorite Whopper Jr., melty Swiss cheese, fire-roasted mushrooms, and the chain's iconic Royal Sauce, all sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread. The new mushroom-based burger carries approximately 670 calories and can be a bit on the heavier side. To learn more about other nutritional values, check out the chart below:

Calories 658.7 kcal Fat 42.2 g Saturated Fat 17.5 g Trans Fat 0.3 g Cholesterol 113.7 mg Sodium 1,058.1 mg Carbohydrates 38.2 g Fiber 4.2 g Sugar 8.1 g Proteins 31.8 g

The above values are derived based on a regular Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melt, and any customizations to the Whopper can greatly reduce or increase the nutritional index of the item.

Try Italian flavors with Burger King's new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Couldn't get your hands on the Shroom n' Swish Whopper Melts? Don't worry, you can still try another treat from the chain's menu. The newly added Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich elevates your Burger King experience with flavors that taste like they're straight from Italy.

The new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a hand-breaded chicken breast fried in piping hot oil for extra crispiness, topped with marinara sauce and melty Mozzarella cheese. The Italian-style chicken sandwich is served on a toasted potato bun and is available at a starting price of $5.49.

promotional image of the new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Image via Burgēr Kīng)

Customers can get the new Italian Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich at their nearest store or order online through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. Apparently, the chain's Royal Perks members can get special offers during the 12 days of Burger King Perks Wonderland, which runs till December 17, 2022. Royal Perks members can check the offer section on the app or website to find 'the offer for the day.'

