All you need to know about Popeyes New Chicken Sandwich combo deal

While November was all about Turkey, Popeyes wants December to be about chicken. The Lousiana-based Fried Chicken fast food chain wishes for its fans to enjoy their favorite fried chicken sandwiches to the fullest with the new combo deal. Available at all participating locations starting December 8, customers across the country can enjoy a Fried Chicken Sandwich combo for a price as low as $6.99.

The special-price deal is available on both the Original Fried Chicken Sandwiches and the Blackened Chicken Sandwiches until December 31. To claim the offer, customers simply have to order a Fried Chicken Combo through the chain's app or website to get the deal at a special price of $6.99.

This unique offer is only available for store pick-up orders made through the chain's app or website. Delivery orders will still be payable at the regular price.

If you haven't tried the new Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich yet, then it's high time you try the spicy deliciousness. Customers can avail the new limited-time Chicken sandwich with the new combo deal until December 31, 2022.

What is Popeyes New Chicken Sandwich combo deal offering

Popeyes has been ruling over the sandwich industry since it first launched its Fried Chicken Sandwiches in 2019. Though the chain continued with the OG Fried Chicken Sandwich for a long time, they finally launched a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich last month, thus raising the bars even higher.

Now, with the year ending, the fried chicken fast food chain wants its customers to enjoy their favorite Chicken Sandwiches to the fullest without worrying too much about the price tag. The $6.99 Popeyes Chicken Sandwich combo deal features a Chicken Sandwich of your choice, a choice of one regular side, and a small drink.

Promotional image of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich combo deal (Image via Popeyes)

Let's take a quick look at how good the offerings in the combo deal are:

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Since you can't have both, you have to choose between the chain's original Fried Chicken Sandwich or the new Blackened Chicken Sandwich.

Original Fried Chicken Sandwich - The old good fried chicken sandwich comes with a chicken breast hand-battered in the cajun mix and fried to perfection for extra crunchiness. It is then topped with your choice of spicy or classic mayo and crisp pickles, all of which is sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich - Featuring a non-breaded chicken breast coated in the chain's blackened spices, the meat is fried to perfection. Additionally, the sandwich comes with the blackened chicken at its heart and is topped with your choice of spicy or classic mayo and crispy pickles, which are then sandwiched between a toasted brioche bun.

OG Fried Chicken Sandwich and Blackened Chicken Sandwich (Image via Popeyes)

Choice of a regular side

Customers can choose between four regular side options, including Cajun Fries, Red Bean-n-Rice, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, and Coleslaw.

Cajun Fries are made with straight-cut and light battered potatoes, which are fried in piping hot oil and seasoned with the chain's special cajun mix.

Red Beans-n-Rice features hearty red beans cooked with a special blend of spices and served with white rice.

Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy features smooth and creamy mashed potatoes served with the chain's iconic cajun gravy.

Coleslaw features shredded cabbage and other vegetables with a generous salad seasoning.

Cajun fries, red bean and rice, mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, and coleslaw (Image via Popeyes)

Choice of a small drink

Get a small cup of your favorite drink to go with your Popeyes Fried Chicken Sandwich. The available choices include Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi, Fanta, Sprite, Lemon Tea, Water, and much more.

Get a small cup of beverage with your Chicken sandwich combo (Image via Popeyes)

However, the $6 chicken sandwich combo deal is unavailable at restaurants in Alaska or Hawaii. The limited-time offer can not be combined with any other offer, discount, or coupon. In case two similar offers or deals overlap, customers can choose to claim only one of the two.

