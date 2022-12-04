How to avail Little Caesars’ Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza deal? Details explored

Little Caesars is back with a pocket-friendly deal to make your NFL snacking more rewarding. The pizza chain is offering a month-long deal where customers can get the popular Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza and the chain's famed Crazy Bread, along with Crazy Sauce for $10. Available in stores across the country until January 8, 2023, the offer is valid for app and website orders placed on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday - NFL game days.

Customers will be able to get the Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza deal when they apply the code '10DEAL' on an order of a Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni, or Cheese Pizza, Crazy Bread, and Crazy Sauce. You can also claim the deal when adding a Detroit Style Deep Dish Pepperoni, Cheese Pizza, and the Crazy Combo (Crazy Bread and Crazy Sauce combo) to the cart.

Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza deal at $10 (Image via Little Caesars)

The pizza chain reintroduced the Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza last month at a decreased price of $8.99, with Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars, stating:

"The Detroit-Style Deep Dish is one of our favorite menu items because it's part of our history. Detroit-style pizza has become increasingly popular in the last few years. We remain proud that Little Caesars has offered Detroit-style pizza throughout the country since 2013, the first national pizza chain to do so, and as always, at a great value to our customers."

The Detroit-Style Deep Dish deal offering a pizza, crazy bread, and crazy sauce combo for $10 won't be available on Christmas Day, December 25, as most of the chain's stores will be shut for the holiday.

All you need to know about Little Caesars’ Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza

Dating back to 1946, Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza is one of the most popular American pizzas that originated in Detroit. It is a deep-dish, square pizza, which is baked in rectangular steel pans. The item gets its name from the deep dishes it was first cooked in, because normal pizza trays are unsuitable for baking it.

Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza deal at $10 with Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni/Cheese Pizza, Crazy Bread, and Crazy Sauce (Image via Little Caesars)

The food joint has been serving Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza since 2013, and the chain currently serves six different variants of deep-dish pizza in stores across the country. Featuring a dough with high hydration levels, the Detroit-Style pizza bakes bubbly and fluffy in the center, and crispy on the edges.

Here's what you will be getting in Little Caesar's Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza deal:

1) Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza

Fluffy in the center and crispy on the edges, the Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza is available at a regular price of $8.99, and has 2770 calories.

Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza with spicy Pepperoni toppings (Image via Little Caesars)

2) Detroit-Style Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

Bubbly and fluffy in the center and crispy on the edges, the Detroit-Style Deep Dish Cheese Pizza is loaded with mozzarella cheese and is available at a regular price of $8.99, and has 2500 calories.

Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza with Mozzarella cheese toppings (Image via Little Caesars)

3) Crazy Bread

One of the most classic and popular items on Little Caesar's menu, Crazy Bread features eight garlic and butter-flavored bread sticks with a generous sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Crazy Bread is available at a suggested price of $3.25, and has 800 calories.

classic item on the menu - Crazy Bread (Image via Little Caesars)

4) Crazy Sauce

A sweet and tangy dipping sauce made with fresh California tomatoes and a special blend of tasty herbs and spices. You can get the Crazy Sauce at a regular price of $1, which has 30 calories in a single serving.

Crazy Sauce which is made with fresh California Tomatoes (Image via Little Caesars)

The '10DEAL' code can be applied to the cart value of any amount for a discount of $3, as long as you have a Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperroni or Cheese Pizza, and the Cray Combo in your cart.

As mentioned earlier, the offer can only be claimed on orders made through the food joint's app and website on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, until January 8, 2023.

