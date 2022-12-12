When will Chips Ahoy’s Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies be available? Details explored

As one of the best-selling cookie brands in the country, Chips Ahoy is all set for its upcoming 60th birthday with the launch of the new Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies. Founded in 1963, the cookie brand celebrates its birthday in January, and to share the joy of turning sixtieth, the brand is launching a new confetti-cake-based Chewy cookie.

The new product will be hitting stores in early January and will be available at some of the most popular grocery stores across the country. Customers will be able to grab family-size cookie packs of the Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies for a suggested price of $4.99 per pack. Depending on the grocery store, customers will also be able to order new cookies online for deliveries.

Promotional image for Chips Ahoy’s Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies (Image via Chips Ahoy)

The cookie brand took to its website to announce the big news, with Natalie Gadbois, Senior Brand Manager, saying:

“We all know that Chips Ahoy! is here for the happy. Now, for its 60th birthday, it’s here for the party!”

Speaking about the new food product, the Senior Brand Manager further added:

“Our chewy cookies introduce new tastes, flavours and sensory experiences that we know Gen-Z looks for, while still keeping the same, familiar Chips Ahoy! cookie quality fans of all ages have come to know and love. With colourful rainbow sprinkles mixed in with irresistible confetti cake flavour, Chips Ahoy! chewy confetti fake flavoured cookies taste great on their own or can be paired with ice cream for one deliciously happy treat!”

What's so special about Chips Ahoy’s Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies

Focusing on young people who want to try new things every day, Chips Ahoy always focuses on bringing fresh flavors through its new line of cookies each year. Starting the new year in the same high spirits, the cookie brand is launching its new confetti-cake-based cookies to commemorate the brand's 60th birthday. Soon to be available in stores across the country starting in January, the cookies are sure to become a big hit.

Featuring a soft and chewy cake-flavored cookie, the upcoming food product is loaded with deliciously rich chocolate chips and a hearty amount of sweet rainbow sprinkles. The confetti-cake-based cookie delivers sweet and nostalgic joy in every bite, and has been quite popular throughout the country in the last few years. Many cookie brands have already been selling confetti-cake-flavored cookies for a while and continue to receive great responses from customers of all ages.

Promotional image for the upcoming Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies (Image via Chīps Ahōy)

The cookie brand has not hinted at whether the Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies will be available for a limited time or will be joining the brand's permanent range of Chewy cookies. Therefore, customers looking to try out the new cookie are advised to get their hands on it as soon as it hits grocery stores such as Target, Walmart, and others.

Founded in 1963, Chips Ahoy! is an American brand of chocolate chip cookies. The products are baked and marketed under the Mondelēz International subsidiary, Nabisco. The brand sells a wide range of its cookies in original, reduced-fat, chewy, chunky, candy blasts, and other variations through grocery stores all across the country.

