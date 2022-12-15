Domino’s Carryout Tips deal: Amount, eligibility, and other details explored

Domino’s, the world's largest pizza chain, wants its customers to go the extra mile for their delicious meals. The pizza chain is bringing back the Carryout Tip offer to promote carry-out services throughout the holiday season. Starting December 13, customers across the country will earn a $3 tip on all carryout orders made through the app or website.

The $3 tip will be credited to individuals' Domino’s account as a promo code and has to be claimed within a week of ordering the carryout pizza. Once claimed, the $3 off promo code can be used on any order that one wishes to place the following week.

The Carryout Tip offer is available at all participating Domino's locations until March 26. The chain has specified no limit on how many tips one can claim during the promotional offer. This means that if individuals choose to, they can get a $3 off promo code every week until the offer ends in March 2023 by simply picking their own pizza and not relying on delivery services.

The pizza chain took to its website to announce the news, with Christopher Thomas-Moore, Senior Vice President – Customer and Store Experience, quoting:

"We know the effort it takes to get up and leave the house in pursuit of a hot, delicious carryout pizza. Domino's diehard carryout customers are really like carryout heroes, and to show our gratitude, we're giving them $3 to use on their next carryout order. We hope they take advantage of it. After all, they've earned it!"

The $3 promo code will only be applicable to any purchase of $5 or higher. To receive and claim the limited-time offer, it is important to remember that customers must order their carryout pizza through the chain's app or website.

Domino’s encourages customers to pick up their own pizza and earn a $3 free tip

Domino’s first introduced the Carryout Tip offer earlier in 2022, right before the Super Bowl Games. With Super Bowl Sundays being the busiest days for pizza chains, the Carryout Tip offer encourages people to pick up their own pizza rather than having it delivered. As per reports from Domino’s, customers claimed an amount of more than $17 million as tips with the Carryout Tip offer during the Super Bowl Games.

Though New Year's Eve and New Year's Day may not be as busy as the Super Bowl Games for Domino’s, they have gradually been rising through the ranks in the past few years. As people prepare for Christmas and New Year's meals, they are often too tired to cook anything, and that's exactly when pizza comes to the rescue.

Domino’s celebrates the spirit of the holidays by giving customers a much-needed break with a slice of their favorite pizza. Carry-out orders help the pizza chain serve a larger number of people in less time. Hence, the brand wants to return the favor back to its loyal customers with the $3 free tip.

Poll : 0 votes