Ben & Jerry’s Lights! Caramel! Action! Ice cream: Flavor, price, and other details explored

Ben & Jerry’s newly announced flavor was created through a partnership with the acclaimed filmmaker and TV producer Ava DuVernay. The producer worked with the chain's chefs to create a special flavor profile by combining Graham Crackers and Cookie Dough for the upcoming Lights! Caramel! Action! ice cream.

The new flavor, which will hit stores starting January 2023, will also be available with vegan alternatives, which are made with non-dairy almond milk and taste extremely similar to dairy-based ice cream flavors. Customers will be able to grab new flavors at their nearest grocery stores, or at the chain's scoop shops spread across the country.

Speaking to the press about her partnership with Ben & Jerry’s, DuVernay said:

“I had the opportunity to work with food scientists to create a flavor with all the ingredients that I personally love for a cause close to my heart. Beyond being downright delicious, proceeds from Lights! Caramel! Action! will help ARRAY Alliance further its non-profit mission of inclusion and belonging in the film and TV industries. A worthy and delicious endeavor."

Matthew McCarthy, the Chief Executive Officer of Ben & Jerry’s stated:

"We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision.”

Ben & Jerry’s Lights! Caramel! Action! is a vanilla-based ice cream with exciting twists

Working towards helping communities get social justice, Ben & Jerry’s and DuVernay have been trying to ensure that all members of society are treated equally and have access to equal opportunities. Through their upcoming partnership, the two of them want to work towards advancing social justice through art, amplifying and elevating the work of artists of color and female directors.

All proceeds from the Lights! Caramel! Action! ice cream will benefit the producer's nonprofit, ARRAY Alliance, working towards the same cause.

Speaking of the upcoming flavors, the ice cream chain is placing its bets on the classic vanilla, which will be presented with a few spins and exciting twists.

Lights! Caramel! Action! Graham Crackers and Cookie Dough

Made with everyone's favorite vanilla ice cream base, Lights! Caramel! Action! ice cream features salted caramel swirls, graham cracker swirls, and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough, in a sweet and slightly salty pint of frozen deliciousness. The new flavor will also be available in a non-Dairy version with an almond milk base.

Though the chain has not hinted at a particular date of release, we can assume that we will start seeing new flavors in stores somewhere around the first or second week of January 2023.

Returning Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavors

Enjoy the goodness of the holiday season with the returning Ben & Jerry’s seasonal favorites. Customers can still avail of the limited-time fall special flavors at their nearest grocery store or at a Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop. The chain serves pints, ice cream cones, shakes, and more in its scoop shops spread across the country.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice cream

Featuring the seasonal flavors of Pumpkin Cheesecake, this vanilla-blended ice cream is loaded with a graham cracker swirl. Available at a suggested price of $5, customers can get their hands on the Ben & Jerry’s Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice cream at all participating locations across the country. Individuals are advised to try out the seasonal favorites before the stocks run out.

Customers with lactose intolerance should avoid eating dairy-based ice cream.

Poll : 0 votes