Taco Bell $2 burrito line-up explored as brand launches new items to its menu

Taco Bell is ending the year on a good note with the limited-time arrival of three new burritos. The American-Mexican fast food chain is running trials for three $2 burritos in select locations. The new additions in the menu will be available from December 22, which will include a Chicken Enchilada Burrito, a Chicken Poblano Caesar Burrito, and a Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Burrito.

Priced at $2, the customers can now enjoy the new limited-time burritos at the nearest store in North Carolina. Orders for the new test burritos can only be placed in the store, as the test items won't be available for online ordering.

The fast food chain is also testing a limited-time $7.99 Deluxe Burrito Box, featuring a Chicken Enchilada Burrito, a Chalupa Supreme, a Crunchy Taco, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium size beverage. The $7.99 Deluxe Burrito Box is exclusive to stores in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Taco Bell's new $2 additions to the menu feature three different kinds of chicken burritos

Burritos have always been one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. Though the American-Mexican fast food franchise's menu mostly features beef burritos, it was due time for the chain to introduce more chicken options for burrito lovers across the country. The three new test burritos carry Taco Bell's legacy of serving the best American-Mexican food that leaves customers drooling.

Available for a short period of time, the new Chicken Burritos can only be enjoyed in the Charlotte region of North Carolina. Though the recent additions will leave the menu pretty soon, customers can rest assured that they will soon return as a nation-wide offering in Taco Bell stores across the country.

For those who want to know more about the new $2 Chicken burritos, here's what customers can expect from them.

$2 Chicken Enchilada Burrito

The new $2 Chicken Enchilada Burrito comes with juicy grilled chicken, flavorful seasoned rice, red sauce, three-cheese blend, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Customers can enjoy the new Chicken Enchilada Burrito at a suggested price of $2.

$2 Chicken Poblano Caesar Burrito

The new $2 Chicken Poblano Caesar Burrito is loaded with juicy grilled chicken, crunchy fiesta tortilla strips, roasted poblano Caesar sauce, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced tomatoes, all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Taco Bell's Chicken Poblano Caesar Burrito can be ordered at a suggested price of $2.

$2 Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Burrito

The new $2 Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Burrito features grilled chicken, seasoned rice, Creamy Chipotle sauce, a three-cheese blend, and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. The Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Burrito is available at a suggested price of $2.

Taco Bell @tacobell Perfect sauce-to-bite ratio. Get the Grilled Chicken Burrito in Salsa Verde or Chipotle Ranch. Perfect sauce-to-bite ratio. Get the Grilled Chicken Burrito in Salsa Verde or Chipotle Ranch.

Customers who want to try the new Chicken burritos are advised to try them out at the earliest, as the fast food chain has not hinted at how long the test items will be available in stores in the North Carolina region. Additionally, customers can earn major discounts and offers on their orders by signing up for the free Taco Bell rewards program.

