Taco Bell's new Mexican pizzas: Flavors, price, availability, and other details revealed

Taco Bell is back with a new holiday treat for its pizza-loving customers. Following the return of the beloved Mexican pizza, the fast food chain is now testing two new pizzas with the hope of adding them to the menu in the upcoming year. Starting December 22, the Mexican-American fast food chain will be testing a Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza, along with a Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza in select locations across the country.

While Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza will be exclusive to restaurants in Oklahoma City, customers in Omaha will get to enjoy the exclusive Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza. The limited-time test pizzas will not be available on the chain's digital menu, and can only be ordered at participating stores in Oklahoma and Omaha.

Taco Bell has not stated for how long the test pizzas will be available in the participating stores, so customers who want to try out the new treats are advised to do so at the earliest after December 22.

Taco Bell's new crunchy tortilla Mexican pizzas

Unlike regular soft pizzas, Taco Bell offers a crunchy tortilla pizza that is loaded with toppings of beef, beans, veggies, cheese, and much more. Though some may find it a bit unsettling, the crunchy Mexican-Italian fusion pizza is one of the most sold items on the chain's menu. With the two new pizzas being tested, the fast food chain seems to be trying to expand its popular Mexican pizza menu.

Though it has not yet been confirmed, it is likely that customers will get to see at least one of the two new Mexican pizzas hitting Taco Bell's menu nationwide in the upcoming year. Speaking of the two new pizzas, here's a brief idea of what one can expect from them.

Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza

Available at select locations in Oklahoma, this product is a spicy Mexican pizza topped with nachos cheese and pickled jalapeno slices. The pizza is finished off with a top layer of seasoned beef and refried bean-filled tortilla shells covered with pizza sauce, tomatoes, and a three-cheese blend on top. Customers can enjoy the limited-time Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza at a suggested price of $4.99.

Oklahoma customers get a new Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza (image via Taco Bell)

Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza

Featuring similar toppings and finishes to the Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza, Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza comes with a third tortilla shell and has extra servings of beans and beef on the pizza. Customers will be able to order the Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza at a suggested price of $5.99.

Omaha customers can enjoy a new Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza (image via Taco Bell)

Though Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza will be a bit difficult to create, customers who cannot get to Oklahoma or Omaha can still try a similar recreation. They can create their own Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza by ordering nacho cheese and jalapenos on the side with their regular Taco Bell Mexican pizza.

Then they can simply top their Mexican pizza with jalapenos and a generous amount of nachos cheese and will have their own Cheese Jalapeno Mexican Pizza.

