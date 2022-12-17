How to avail Pieology's Twelve Days of PIE-OLIDAYS deal

Pieology pizzeria is going all out this holiday season with a 12-day-long special BOGO (Buy One Get One) deal. Starting December 13, the pizza chain is giving away free pizza to customers until December 24, under the Twelve Days of PIE-OLIDAYS deal.

Anyone who purchases the chain's Signature Pizza or "Create Your Own" 3-Topping pies during the offer period will get coupons for another free signature or "Create your Own" 3-topping pie.

While the deal truly is as good as it sounds, there is a small catch: The free pizza can only be claimed in January 2023, meaning once you have stacked up on the BOGO deal, you can claim your free pizza between January 1 and January 31.

The deal is only available to the chain's free Loyalty Program members, so customers who want to get the free pizza are advised to join the rewards program at the earliest.

So far, the pizza chain has not specified any limits on how many BOGO deals a customer can stack upon.

Pieology's 12 Days of PIE-OLIDAYS deal is the perfect opportunity to try two fan-favorite items from the pizza chain's menu

Whether it's to take a break from the kitchen, or to host a friendly gathering, pizza has become a very popular fast food for the holiday season.

Pieology's 12 Day of PIE-OLIDAYS deal will not only help customers take it easy during the holiday season, but also leave them with a sweet gift to enjoy next month.

For those who are yet to try the chain's special offerings, here's what you can get from the BOGO deal when you claim it next month:

Pieology's Signature Pizza

The chain's iconic 11-inch pizza with extra cheese and toppings, Pieology's Signature Pizza can be ordered in the following variants:

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Mega Meat Pizza

Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken

Fiery Buffalo Chicken

Alfredo Bacon Chicken “ABC” Pizza

The pizzas are available at a suggested price of $10.45.

Create Your Own 3-Topping pies

Build a pizza that suits your tastebuds. Whether you like it with extra cheese or with extra chicken, the Create Your Own pizzas are for you to show the magic of the best combinations on a 10 to 11-inch pizza, made according to your specifications.

The 3-Topping pies are available at a starting price of $10.45.

Founded in 2011 by Carl Chang and James Markham, Pieology Pizzeria is an American chain of fast-casual dining pizza restaurants. Headquartered in Tustin, California, the pizza chain has its stores across 140 locations in the United States.

The chain offers a variety of signature pizzas, including custom-made ones, allowing customers to enjoy the cheesy deliciousness in their own preferred manner.

